Kentucky Lottery Plans Game Based on Live Horse Racing

In a move that could open horse racing to a new audience, the Kentucky Lottery Corporation's Board of Directors has approved a trial introduction of "Win Place Show," a lottery game based on the results of live horse racing.

The board approved a pilot test beginning March 24, 2019. The pilot will consist of the game being offered in limited release at approximately 45 stores in the Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky regions, and is expected to span 90 days.

The development, roll-out and operation of "Win Place Show" will be a result of the collaborative efforts between the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, EquiLottery, and IGT, the Lottery's draw game system vendor.

"We're looking forward to seeing how our players respond to this new game," said Kentucky Lottery Corporation CEO Tom Delacenserie. "The market research indicates the game could be a good opportunity for the lottery to appeal to existing players and bring in new players. To offer a game that uses a signature Kentucky industry is an exciting opportunity."

"Win Place Show" is a lottery game based on the results of an actual live horse race. Players will buy one or more $2 quick pick Lottery tickets at participating retailers through the same draw game system that produces games such as Powerball and Pick 3. The ticket will feature three horses along with their numbers based on their post position at the track, along with basic racetrack information and post time. With the "Win Place Show" mobile app, players can watch the featured races live or on replay and see if they've won.

"This is a great opportunity for us to premiere our vision for a live sports lottery," said EquiLottery founder and CEO Brad Cummings. "We look forward to this chance to deliver an exciting and innovative new game to Kentuckians that our studies say will increase scholarship funding through existing and new player participation, and give much needed awareness to the horse racing industry in Kentucky and beyond. We anticipate this being just the beginning for our Louisville-based company."

Retailers participating in this pilot will be selected by lottery staff based on store location and sales.