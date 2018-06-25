Justify parades June 23 at Santa Anita Park

Benoit Photo

Justify Nearly Unanimous Top Choice in NTRA Poll

All first-place votes but one go to Triple Crown winner.

Undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify remains the top Thoroughbred racehorse in the United States by a wide margin, according the results of this week's NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll of racing media.

Trained by Bob Baffert for owners China Horse Club, WinStar Farm, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners, the son of Scat Daddy is recovering from his 16-week campaign at Santa Anita Park while future plans remain undecided. Justify is a perfect 6-for-6 since winning on debut in February and also won an allowance race and the Santa Anita Derby (G1) before his historic sweep of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the Preakness Stakes (G1), and the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

Justify garnered 36 of 37 first-place votes to amass 369 points in this week's tally. The lone dissenting first-place vote went to recent Metropolitan Handicap (G1) runner-up Mind Your Biscuits (fifth overall, 155 points) and was cast by Horse Racing Radio Network host Anthony Stabile.

"Mind Your Biscuits has had an interesting and ambitious season," Stabile said. "To go to Dubai and win the Golden Shaheen (G1) in such dramatic fashion, again, then come back and run arguably the best race of his life in the Met Mile speaks to his tremendous talent. Maybe others have more talent but I think he's the best racehorse out there right now."

The only change to the top 10 this week was another move up the charts by Monomoy Girl, winner of three straight grade 1 events, including the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and the Acorn (G1), from ninth to seventh, resulting in one-spot drops for Abel Tasman and City of Light. None of the top 10 raced since last week's poll.

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll
Rank    Horse    Points (first-place votes)
1.    Justify    369 (36)
2.    Accelerate    285
3.    West Coast    244
4.    Unique Bella    175
5.    Mind Your Biscuits    155 (1)
6.    Bee Jersey    153
7.    Monomoy Girl    131
8.    Abel Tasman    118
9.    City of Light    93
10.    Army Mule    60