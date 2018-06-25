Platinum Warrior Seeks First Classic Win in Irish Derby

Derby rivals beware. Another warrior is coming to town—and he will be out to set a platinum standard.

As Aidan O'Brien's Saxon Warrior is being readied to battle for Epsom compensation on Saturday, Mick Halford is preparing for a Curragh battle royale with his progressive colt Platinum Warrior.

There is no doubting the deeply rooted connection between the people of Kildare and the Irish Derby (G1), and for Newbridge native Halford a lifelong dream would be realized should his gallant gray land the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored classic, for which he is 16-1 with Paddy Power.

"As someone who was born and reared in Newbridge beside the Curragh all my life, it's extra-special to go there with a chance," said Halford of the €1.5 million contest. "Even to have a runner in the race is fantastic—it's a wonderful event to be a part of."

The master of Copper Beech Stables notched his 1,000th career winner when the son of Galileo landed the group 3 Airlie Stud Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh last month and Halford has been extremely pleased with Zhang Yuesheng's 3-year-old since.

"Platinum Warrior's homework has been very good and we're very happy with him," Halford said. "Everything has gone to plan so far and it's all systems go for Saturday."

Group 1 winner Halford will be seeking his first classic success this weekend, and although the 109-rated colt is currently not among the Derby entries, Platinum Warrior qualifies for free entry as a result of his victory on Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) weekend last time.

Platinum Warrior will be racing beyond a mile and a quarter for the first time, and Halford said: "They should have lovely, quick ground to suit him and the step up in trip looks fine. He finished out his race well the last day and hit the line hard, so we'd be hopeful in that department."

Another trainer eyeing a maiden classic victory is Joseph O'Brien, who will saddle Latrobe, runner-up to Platinum Warrior in last month's Gallinule Stakes.

The imposing son of Camelot, who O'Brien rode to victory in the 2012 edition of the Curragh classic, was entitled to score at odds of 1-7 in a maiden at Irish Flat racing HQ this month and now takes a major step up in class. O'Brien confirmed: "Latrobe is in good shape and the plan is to go to the Irish Derby."

The dual-purpose trainer was out of luck at Royal Ascot last week but his juvenile Dom Carlos caught the eye flashing home late on in the Windsor Castle Stakes, which has led to inquiries being made about the colt potentially changing hands.

"We were delighted with Dom Carlos's run" O'Brien said. "Something like the Phoenix Stakes (G1) would be the plan for him but we've obviously had some interest in him since the race."

The Curragh will continue to water the course this week as the warm weather continues, with the going reportedly good to firm on the straight course and good to firm, good in places on the round course. The forecast is dry with temperatures in the mid-to-high 70's.