Madaket Stables Purchases Interest in Midnight Bisou

Sol Kumin's Madaket Stables has purchased an interest in 2018 Santa Anita Oaks (G1) winner Midnight Bisou, a daughter of Midnight Lute who most recently finished third in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs.

The purchase of the minority interest in Midnight Bisou was announced June 25 by BSW Bloodstock. The three-time graded stakes winner will run under the ownership of Bloom Racing Stable, Madaket Stables, and Allen Racing. Until the addition of Madaket Stables, Bloom Racing Stable and Allen Racing had campaigned Midnight Bisou.

Trained by Bill Spawr through the Kentucky Oaks, Midnight Bisou previously was moved to trainer Steve Asmussen's barn for an Eastern summer campaign. She is preparing for a start in the Mother Goose Stakes (G2) June 30 at Belmont Park.

Jeffrey Bloom, of Bloom Racing Stable, went to $80,000 to land Midnight Bisou at the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2017 Spring Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training. He welcomed Kumin to the ownership team.

"We are thrilled to partner up with Sol on this amazing filly," Bloom said in the release. "We have had great luck together in the past and look forward to enjoying this exciting ride with Sol and his team."

Kumin's Monomoy Stables also is a co-owner, along with Michael Dubb, the Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, of this year's Kentucky Oaks winner Monomoy Girl. Kumin also had an interest in this year's Triple Crown winner, Justify; and according to the release has won a total of 12 grade 1 races in 2018 through June 24.