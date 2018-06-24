Eskiminzin Holds Late to Take Bold Ruckus Stakes

With a surge to the front in mid-stretch, Eskiminzin held safe the late rally of 7-5 favorite Be Vewy Vewy Quiet to take the $100,000 Bold Ruckus Stakes by three-quarters of a length June 24 at Woodbine.

With jockey Luis Contreras in the irons and with blinkers added, Eskiminzin recorded the second stakes win of his career in the Bold Ruckus, a six-furlong turf race for Ontario-sired 3-year-olds, which attracted a field of seven. The stakes win was the first of record for trainer Carlos Grant, who took over the training of the Cold Harbor colt for the 2018 season.

Contreras had Eskiminzin in an ideal stalking position on the outside, as Yallhaveaniceday and Mizuchi dueled through an opening quarter in :22.99 and a half-mile in :46.15.

"I got a perfect trip," Contreras said. "He was very aggressive today with the blinkers on. Last time I rode him, he was spooky between horses, so I asked Carlos to do a favor and add blinkers, and (today) he wasn't spooky at all."

Be Vewy Vewy Quiet, a two-time stakes winner, rallied from fifth place around the turn and was rolling down the outside in the final furlong, but Eskiminzin had enough left. Ellas My Love also was within striking distance with a furlong to run but could not advance from third and finished two lengths behind the runner-up.

Where's Anthony, far back early, rallied for fourth, 1 1/4 lengths behind the show horse, with Mizuchi, Lauderdale, and Yallhaveaniceday competing the order of finish.

The final time on a yielding turf course was 1:10.66.

"The grass was great," Contreras said. "It wasn't soft at all. I think the rain helped."

The Jecara Farms homebred Eskiminzin is out of the Open Forum mare Ms. Forum.