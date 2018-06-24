Frankel Top Sire at Royal Ascot

Frankel was the most successful stallion at Royal Ascot this week and was the only sire to be represented by three winners, edging out his father, Galileo, to top the standings at the conclusion of five days of racing.

It was Without Parole who got the ball rolling for Juddmonte's former champion with a win in the St James's Palace Stakes (G1) on the opening afternoon, a race Frankel won himself.

Monarchs Glen won the same day's Wolferton Stakes before Baghdad sealed the deal with victory in the King George V Stakes.

Had Galileo notched a third winner of the week, to add to Kew Gardens and Magic Wand, Frankel would have had him covered on the count back, courtesy of his two runner-ups and five third-place runners, the last of which came as Count Octave took the minor honors in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Saturday's fifth and final day saw Whitsbury Manor Stud's Showcasing, Coolmore Stud shuttler Fastnet Rock, Kheleyf of Haras des Faunes and Haras du Quesnay's Motivator add their names to the standings with a winner each.

There was a second winner of the week for Coolmore's sophomore sire Camelot, courtesy of Arthur Kitt and also for Gilltown's Sea The Stars, whose son Crystal Ocean won the Hardwicke Stakes (G2).