Mikki Rocket Holds Off Werther in Takarazuka Kinen

Mikki Rocket shot to the lead rounding the final turn in the Takarazuka Kinen (G1) June 24 at Hanshin Racecourse and found just enough in reserve to hold off the late charge of 2015-16 Hong Kong Horse of the Year Werther to win by a neck.

Noble Mars finished third, as favorites and former top-level winners had an off day in the 2,200-meter (about 11 furlongs) test of stayers. The favorite, Satono Diamond, reported home sixth. Mikki Rocket's first group 1 victory earned a guaranteed slot in the starting gate for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) Nov. 3 through the international Breeders' Cup Challenge program.

The trailers, along with Satono Diamond, included the likes of 2017 Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (G1) winner Vivlos, Kikuka Sho (G1) winner Kiseki and Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1) winner Satono Crown, also the victor in the 2017 Takarazuka Kinen.

Mikki Rocket, a 5-year-old bay son of King Kamehameha, showed no trace of earlier gate issues, as he broke alertly and took station just behind the leading brigade. Jockey Ryuji Wada saved ground through the first three turns around the right-handed course before grabbed the lead on the final bend.

At that point the Hong Kong connections kicked in. Werther, only the second foreign horse entered for the Takarazuka Kinen since it was opened in 1997, began a quick run outside rivals from near the back of the 16-horse field.

With Hugh Bowman riding, the 6-year-old Tavistock gelding quickly closed the gap and was still running strongly at the finish.

"Although we couldn't win, I couldn't be happier with the horse's performance," Bowman said. "At the top of the straight, I thought we had him covered—had a beautiful running transit."

Trainer John Moore said the No. 13 draw and some weight loss associated with the travel likely cost Werther the win.

"I don't like running second," Moore said. "Never do. But from a Hong Kong point of view, we've shown just how good our best stayer is. To take on the best of the Japanese and to run as well as he did, it just shows—don't take Hong Kong's horses lightly."

The Japanese punters had done just that and dismissed Werther at odds of nearly 15-1.

Moore told Hong Kong Jockey Club's Andrew Hawkins that Werther now is set for a rest during Hong Kong's offseason but is far from done racing. He said the gelding will be pointed for another run at the Longines Hong Kong Cup (G1) in December and, all being well, to the Dubai Turf on World Cup night at Meydan in March.

Wada said he planned all along to hold Mikki Rocket in position to make one big run into the stretch and was happy with the solid pace up front.

"I wasn't aware of Werther coming from behind me," he said, "but I was awed by my horse's ability to maintain his speed all the way to the wire."

Trainer Hidetaka Otonashi said he felt Mikki Rocket was primed for a good race after he finished fourth in the Tenno Sho (Spring, G1) in his last start.

"Wada let him hug the rails and nicely covered early in the race," Otonashi said. "I just prayed that he'd make it to the finish, as Werther came strongly from behind. Now that he's a legitimate member of the grade 1 ranks, his fall program, I think, will probably start with the Kyoto Daishoten (G2) with an aim on the Japan Cup (G1)."

Mikki Rocket was bred by Northern Racing and is owned by Mizuki Noda. Werther's owner, Johnson Chen, lived in Japan for several years during his youth and said it was his dream to take his star horse to run there.