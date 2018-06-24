Surgery Successful for Magnum Moon, Long Road Ahead

A day after Magnum Moon suffered a career-ending injury during a workout June 23 at Belmont Park, the grade 1-winning colt has come out of surgery to repair his injury and is doing as well as could be expected, according to Jacob West, the bloodstock agent and racing manager for owners Robert and Lawana Low.

The Arkansas Derby (G1) and Rebel Stakes (G2) winner is recovering at Cornell Ruffian Equine Specialists, which sits across the street from the Belmont barn area in Elmont, N.Y.

"He came out of it well. No news is good news to report," West said June 24. "But this isn't an outpatient type of thing. It's a long type of deal. The first hurdle has been jumped, but we've got a thousand more to go."

West declined to state the specifics of the injury Sunday, but said Saturday it was a "structural injury" to one of the Malibu Moon colt's front legs. He said surgery was "successful in the sense that everything we wanted to get fixed got fixed."

West said he and the Lows have been heartened by the support from Magnum Moon's fans, as well as the skill and expertise from the veterinarians at Cornell Ruffian.

"You've got to take your hats off to those guys (at Cornell Ruffian), because if (horsemen) had to ship (to a medical facility), a lot of guys would be in trouble," West said. "And it's amazing, the outpouring and how you hear from so many people who love these animals."