Maker, Gaffalione Team for Two Canterbury Stakes Wins

Trainer Mike Maker and jockey Tyler Gaffalione teamed up for a pair of stakes victories on Canterbury Park's marquee Northern Stars Racing Festival card June 23, highlighted by Sniper Kitten's score in the $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby.

The Mystic Lake Derby was the centerpiece of a card featuring five stakes races, with the three most lucrative contested at a mile on the turf.

Gaffalione helped Sniper Kitten break alertly from the gate and they settled in the middle of the pack, while Minnesota-bred Mr. Jagermeister ran hard to take and keep the lead, with a first-quarter time of :23.26. Outside horses Primo Touch and Reride applied pressure to the leader into the backstrech, and Primo Touch was particularly harassing as the half-mile went in :46.60.

Mr. Jagermiester fought valiantly into the stretch, but eventually relented, first to immediate rival Reride and later to the outside-rallying 42-1 longshot Nobrag Justfact.

Sniper Kitten raced behind the lead pack, and Gaffalione moved him four wide to run past the leaders near the sixteenth pole. The 3-year-old Kitten's Joy colt carried on and won by a length over Nobrag Justfact. Captivating Moon closed from wide and far back to finish third, three-quarters of a length behind the runner-up.

"My horse has shown tactical speed," Gaffalione said. "He puts himself in a good spot. As long as we got out of the gate, I was pretty confident."

Sniper Kitten is trained by Maker for owners/breeders Ken and Sarah Ramsey. He completed the one-mile turf race in a stakes-record time of 1:34.66 over a firm course.

"Good horses make it look easy, and it was a great ride by Tyler," Maker said.

The Mystic Lake Derby was Sniper Kitten's third straight win in four starts, and it was his first try in stakes company. His lifetime earnings increased to $196,550.

I'm Betty G grabbed the first stakes win of the evening for Maker and Gaffalione with a frontrunning score in the $100,000 Lady Canterbury Stakes.

The 4-year-old Into Mischief filly entered the first turn of the one-mile turf race several paths wide from the outside post in the field of seven, and she kept the pressure on early leader Burma Road through an opening quarter in :24.43.

I'm Betty G put her head in front to run the first half-mile in :48.71, and was kept under a steady drive by Gaffalione through the second half of the race to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Post-time favorite Sirenusa held off grade 1 winner Sailor's Valentine by a head for second.

I'm Betty G stopped the clock in 1:35.44 on the turf as the 5-2 second choice. Maker trains I'm Betty G for owner Three Diamonds Farm, and she was bred in Maryland by Carol Kaye and Boyce Stable. The Lady Canterbury improved her record to four wins from 14 starts for earnings of $270,465.

The race was I'm Betty G's second stakes win, and her second win in a row. She took an optional-claiming allowance at Belmont Park April 28.

My Bariley sprung a late-running upset in the $100,000 Mystic Lake Mile Stakes at odds of 16-1.

The 4-year-old Mizzen Mast gelding settled in on the rail from the inside post, as Ibaka staved off Majestic Pride on the lead into an opening quarter in :23.58 and a half in :47.30. Those two battled into the final furlong until Majestic Pride finally put away his foe.

However, another battle was brewing on the outside, when 11-1 Hay Dakota charged to the lead, followed by My Bariley, who was taken off the rail six wide wide in the stretch by jockey Hugo Sanchez. Hay Dakota took command as the wire approached, but My Bariley continued on from the outside and prevailed by a half-length. Majestic Pride came in 2 1/2 lengths behind Hay Dakota in third.

My Bariley won the one-mile turf race in 1:34.36. He races as a Kentucky homebred for Captain Jack Racing Stable, and Anthony Granitz trains him.

Saturday's race improved My Bariley's record to four wins from 17 starts for $228,169 in earnings.

Creative Artovercame an eventful trip to win the $50,000 Dark Star Cup Stakes as the second-longest price on the board.

After he broke in the air, the 8-year-old Shore Breeze gelding was rushed to second position behind early leader Wings Locked Up, who set the first quarter in :22.88. Wings Locked Up's advantage dried up through the next quarter, and he led Creative Art by just a head after a half-mile in :45.31.

Creative Art continued on past his foe, and drifted out under jockey James Graham, but held his advantage to win the Dark Star Cup by 1 1/2 lengths over Devileye, who rallied from last. Malibu Maxwas three-quarters of a length behind in third.

Creative Art's drifting in the stretch drew a jockey's objection from the rider of Devileye, which was disallowed.

Creative Art won the 6 1/2-furlong race in 1:16.05 over a fast dirt track at odds of 12-1. Shawn Davis trains the winner and co-owns him with Frank Bemis. The gelding was bred in Illinois by John Haran.

The Dark Star Cup Stakes was Creative Art's second stakes victory, and it was his first stakes attempt since 2016. His race record now stands at 16 wins from 70 starts for $388,689 in earnings.

Another Illinois-bred took the evening's final stakes race, when Puntsville led at every point of call in the Hoist Her Flag Stakes to win the race for a second straight year.

The 6-year-old Cashel Castle mare was put on the front by jockey Carlos Marquez Jr. and maintained a healthy cushion between second-place Shar Ran. The top two never changed their positions throughout the race, and Puntsville carried on to win the six-furlong affair by a length. Shar Ran held on for second by a nose over last year's Hoist Her Flag runner-up Thoughtless.

Puntsville stopped the clock in 1:09.88 for the dirt sprint at 8-5 odds. The time was nearly identical to the mare's winning effort in last year's Hoist Her Flag at 1:09.87.

Michele Boyce trains Puntsville, who races as a homebred for S.D. Bilie Limited Partnership.

The mare's record now stands at 12 wins from 23 starts, with six of those wins coming in stakes company, and she has earnings of $408,512.

