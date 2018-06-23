Triple Crown Winner Justify Parades at Santa Anita

Undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify, who broke his maiden at Santa Anita Park Feb. 18, paraded at the Arcadia, Calif., racetrack June 23 in front an announced crowd of 17,403.

Justify went from Santa Anita's saddling paddock to the walking ring, and then onto the racetrack following a video presentation that encapsulated all six of his wins, including the Santa Anita Derby (G1) April 7.

Following a brief walk along the outer rail to the clubhouse turn, Justify then returned to the winner's circle, where he was greeted by his trainer, Bob Baffert, and his jockey, Mike Smith.

The Scat Daddy colt owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners was then led out of the winner's circle and up Santa Anita's homestretch for a return to Baffert's Barn 5.

"We're just enjoying all of this right now, and we're giving Justify the time he's earned after his campaign," Baffert said, when asked where Justify might run next. "We'll make a decision on that after we breeze him."

As for Baffert and Smith, they'll again be center stage June 25 at Dodger Stadium when they each throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs.