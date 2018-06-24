Tilt at The Everest an Option for Prompt Response

A tilt at $10 million The Everest could be in the cards for Prompt Response after the mare won the final group 1 race of the 2017-18 racing season June 23 in Australia.

The Sky Racing Tattersall's Club Tiara (G1) at Doomben was the first win at the elite level for the daughter of the late Beneteau, having previously placed twice in group 1 company.

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the 4-year-old mare displayed a devastating turn of foot after leading for much of the 1,400-meter (seven-furlong) race, beating the 2017 Cantala Stakes (Gr 1) winner Shillelagh and this year's UBET Stradbroke Handicap (G1) runner-up Super Cash.

Speaking post-race, Bott said: "We've had a lot of confidence that (a group 1 win) would come one day, and thought particularly today.

Throughout her career, she's found it difficult to get that group 1, but she's been the most consistent mare. Right from her very first start as a 2-year-old, she's been in top-class races, and now I think she's in career-best form."

Prompt Response ran second in this race last year and was last seen running second in the Bundaberg Rum Dane Ripper Stakes (G2) behind Invincibella (AUS) a fortnight ago. The mare has raced exclusively at black-type level since winning her maiden at Newcastle in the autumn of 2016, and this autumn she has raced at group 1 and group 2 level, never finishing further back than fifth in all seven starts.

Saturday's win was a sentimental one for jockey Blake Shinn, who has built an affinity for the mare.

"Such a special horse, she's a darling as you can see, and you'd love a girlfriend like her, or a wife, as she's just so special to do anything with. She's so brave," he said.

Bott said he would be open to offers from Everest slot owners should they come, believing the mare can be trained for the sprint races.

"We've always trained her to get out in trip because they've been the most suitable races for her, against the mares, but now that she's

been able to get that group 1, I'd really like to see if we can mix up her training and train her as a real speed horse and what we can achieve with her," Bott said.

"We really want to give serious consideration to keeping a race like The Everest open for us, because as I said, she's really only in the

best form of her career now."

Saturday's win was a sixth in 27 starts for Prompt Response and took her prize-money haul to AUS$1,481,350 (US$1,124,360). The mare was retained to race by her breeder, Ronnie Hamer, after she was passed in at the 2014 Magic Millions Yearling Sale for AUS$65,000. Her dam, Prompt, is a half sister to the stakes-placed Montoux and has had four foals to race, for four winners.

Prompt Response's brother Prompt Return won seven races, including the Racing.com Maribyrnong Plate (G3) at 2. Her half brother, by Dissident, was sold for AUS$525,000 (US$410,813) at this year's Magic Millions Yearling Sale. Prompt has a weanling colt by Medaglia d'Oro and was last served by Capitalist.



Prompt Response comes from Beneteau's second and final crop after the stallion died in 2013.