NYRA Steps Up Pest Control Efforts After Worker's Death

Tests on a backstretch worker at Belmont Park determined he did not die from a rare hantavirus infection, though the situation has led the New York Racing Association to step up efforts to address a rodent infestation problem at the facility.

State health officials June 23 said they were investigating a possible hantavirus-related death June 6 of a worker. Hantavirus is an infection caused by exposure to rodent droppings.

But Saturday, after tests by the federal Centers for Disease Control were reviewed, the cause of death was determined to not be related to hantavirus, but likely the result of bacterial sepsis, according to state health department officials. Hantavirus has affected only 728 people over the last couple decades.

Belmont has had problems with rat infestations, especially in the backstretch areas. The deceased Belmont worker was found unconscious June 1 outside of a housing area for backstretch workers. The New York Times reported that 32 workers at the track's housing area were removed from areas that could have been a cause of concern following suspicion the worker died from hantavirus. About 1,000 people live on the track's grounds.

NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna said the track operator is moving ahead with state recommendations involving pest control matters at the track.

"NYRA is committed to modernizing backstretch facilities at Belmont Park, to support the health and well-being of the backstretch community. NYRA will continue to address pest control measures throughout Belmont Park and will implement all of New York State's recommendations,'' McKenna said in a statement Saturday night.