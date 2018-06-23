Core Beliefs Steps Up for Ohio Derby Win

Gary Broad's Core Beliefs came with a late surge and spoiled the bid of favored Lone Sailor June 23 to win the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown.

Second in the May 12 Peter Pan Stakes (G3) last time out and third in the April 7 Santa Anita Derby (G1) off a March 8 maiden score at Santa Anita Park before that, the Quality Road colt continued his steady progression with his first graded victory in the 1 1/8-mile test.

With jockey Joe Talamo aboard for trainer Peter Eurton, Core Beliefs bided his time in the second flight early on while Flameaway set out for the early lead with Caloric and Takedown in pursuit. Eighth as a quarter went in :22.64 and seventh behind a :47.22 half, Core Beliefs was always clear on the outside and closed with a four-wide rally as Flameaway faded after three-quarters in 1:12.26.

"We had a pretty good trip," Talamo said. "Three or four horses went to the lead, so I tried to tuck in as much as I could and let him do the work all the way around. Around the turn, I got his momentum going, and he was all heart down the lane. There were a couple coming at him. He was giving me everything he had."

While 3-2 favorite Lone Sailor split horses late and surged for the wire with a brief lead, Core Beliefs caught the bob and won by a nose. The final time was 1:51.08.

"I heard rumors that a lot of guys were sending, that some of the local horses were sending and some of the natural speed was going to send, so Joe was just going to play it by ear," Eurton said. "I'm glad he did, because he would have fried himself going around the first turn, about five wide probably. We had to go a little further than everybody, but I think I'd rather do that than get stuck four wide on the pace."

Core Beliefs was sent off at odds of 5-2 in a field of 11 and returned $7.60, $3.80, and $3.20. Lone Sailor brought $2.80 and $2.60, and Trigger Warning, off at odds of 86-1, paid $13.20 a length back in third. The order of finish was completed by Title Ready, Diamond King, Flameaway, Caloric, Takedown, Machismo, Dream Baby Dream, and O'Kratos. Last Drop of Wine was scratched.

Core Beliefs was bred in Kentucky by Thomas Young, out of the Tactical Advantage mare Tejati, and was a $350,000 purchase from Wavertree Stables' consignment to the Barretts Equine Limited March 2017 Selected 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale. He was also purchased by Sam Wright, agent, from Patricia Clark's consignment to the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale in 2016 for $45,000. The win ran his record to 2-1-3 in six starts, with earnings of $535,360.