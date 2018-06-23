Merchant Navy Takes Diamond Jubilee by a Head

Merchant Navy held off a last-gasp challenge from French raider City Light in a thrilling finish to the June 23 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot. Wesley Ward trainee Bound for Nowhere finished a close third, while Godolphin's champion sprinter Harry Angel trailed home 11th of 12 after a very poor start.

Coolmore's Merchant Navy has only been with new trainer Aidan O'Brien since April after transferring from the Australian barn of Aaron Purcell, but the son of Fastnet Rock prepped for this race with a win in the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (G2) at the Curragh last month. He was in top form Saturday, coming from off the pace under jockey Ryan Moore to challenge leader Bound For Nowhere entering the final furlong. O'Brien's colt then battled gamely to take the lead despite a bump from the hanging Bound For Nowhere and had enough in reserve to repel the late thrust of the Christophe Soumillon-ridden City Light, who was in front a stride after the wire.

Margin of victory was a short head, with three-quarters of a length back to Bound For Nowhere, who held on for third by a neck over last year's winner, The Tin Man. Final time for the six-furlong test on ground rated good to firm was 1:12.09.

Harry Angel was sent off a 5-2 favorite, but his Ascot hoodoo continued as the Clive Cox trainee was very fractious in the gates and then blew the start. The Dark Angel colt is 0-for-5 at Ascot, contrasted against a 5-0 record at all other venues in a 10-race career.

“His leg was still in the stall when it opened. He's not straightforward in the stalls, as you can see,” Cox said. “It's a shame it's happened, and it obviously affected the whole day. He's got a nasty puncture wound, which we're concerned enough about. He wasn't sound behind when he came in. Not dreadful, but he wasn't sound.

“I'm just sorry for everyone and it's a shame, but I hope he'll be fine.”

Merchant Navy added a second top-level success to his résumé after taking out the Coolmore Stud Stakes (G1) at Flemington last fall. He also gave his trainer another victory in the race with an Australia import—Starspangledbanner carried off the prize in 2010.

“He was traveling very well, and we knew looking at him that Ryan was very happy on him,” O'Brien said. “I think Ryan was hoping not to get there too early on him, and then he got a little bit of a bump. … Ryan said it took him a bit of time to re-balance.

“We're over the moon with him, really. He's always been very straightforward since he arrived. He did five half-speeds before he went to the Curragh, so we weren't really sure what was going to happen. But we wanted to get a run into him before he came here.

“We thought it was an impossible task for him here as he was 12 pounds worse off than he would have been in Australia," O'Brien continued. "He's being treated as a 4-year-old here, and he's really a 3-year-old. I came here prepared that he couldn't win, reading what everyone was saying. The plan was that we would have him only for Ascot as he has stallion commitments back in Australia. That was what we were told. We'll have to see what happens.”

Bound for Nowhere ran a cracker under Joel Rosario and went once place better than his fourth in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at last year's meeting. Ward, who owns and trains the son of The Factor , was delighted.

“He's a miler and was not meant to be in front, but I guess there wasn't much pace,” Ward said. “I've always had a lot of faith in him, and for him to step up and finish in the top three in a group 1 at Royal Ascot is fantastic.

“He can only get better, and we'll try for the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T).”