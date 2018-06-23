Magnum Moon Sustains 'Career-Ending' Injury in Workout

Arkansas Derby (G1) and Rebel Stakes (G2) winner Magnum Moon sustained a "career-ending" injury during a workout June 23 at Belmont Park, according to Jacob West, the bloodstock agent and racing manager for owners Robert and Lawana Low.

The Malibu Moon colt is scheduled to go into surgery to repair his injury at Cornell Ruffian Equine Specialists, West said early in the evening Saturday.

Earlier in the day West said the injury occurred during Magnum Moon's gallop out, after a timed work on the training track at Belmont for trainer Todd Pletcher, and that it was a "structural injury" to one of the colt's front legs. Pletcher was not available for comment Saturday.

"It's a total kick in the gut," West said. "He's such a cool horse and took the Lows on a ride they haven't been on in a long time. I know it's a factor of the business, but when it's your horse, it really hits home. It's a shame."

After he won his first four starts, Magnum Moon finished 19th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) after a brutally rough trip. He was bred in Kentucky by Ramona Bass, out of the Unbridled's Song mare Dazzling Song, and was a $380,000 purchase from Claiborne Farm's consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.