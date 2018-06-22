Harry Angel Looks for First Ascot Success

Godolphin's Harry Angel tops a field of 12 sprinters in the six-furlong Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) as Royal Ascot closes June 23.

The Clive Cox-trained son of Dark Angel was crowned Europe's champion sprinter last year on the back of wins in the Darley July Cup Stakes (G1) at Newmarket and the 32Red Sprint Cup Stakes (G1) at Haydock. He prepped for this assignment with a convincing score in the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes (G2) at York last month. Adam Kirby, aboard for all nine of the colt's career starts, maintains the partnership.

Harry Angel has yet to taste success in four previous visits to Ascot, including a fourth-place finish as the favorite in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (G1) last fall. However, Cox is not too worried about that record and is expecting a good show.

"I think the fact he hasn't yet won at Ascot is purely coincidence," Cox said. "He chased home Blue Point, who was always a good horse, last (May 2017), his second to Caravaggio in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) has to be respected, and then his run on Champions Day came at the end of the season and on completely different ground to what he'll face on Saturday.

"The York run has to be considered respectable. The penalty he had to carry was obviously a concern first time out, but he still won well, and he has definitely come on for the run, without a shadow of doubt," Cox said. "If he could get his head in front, it would be wonderful. It's a race to savor, and we're looking forward to it. I can't wait."

Aidan O'Brien last won the race with Starspangledbanner in 2010 and runs three this year. Merchant Navy, with Ryan Moore up, is his main chance. The Fastnet Rock colt transferred from the Australian barn of Aaron Purcell in March. Last year's Coolmore Stud Stakes (G1) winner got off to the perfect start in his new surroundings when landing the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (G2) at the Curragh last month.

"We were delighted with Merchant Navy at the Curragh as we hadn't got him very long and hadn't done a lot with him," O'Brien said. "We expected him to come on a lot for the run, and we think he has come forward nicely since. We're very happy with him."

Kentucky-bred Spirit of Valor, who chased home Merchant Navy at the Curragh, also goes for O'Brien, whose trio is rounded out by fellow Kentucky-bred Intelligence Cross, who finished seventh in the same race.

Australia has landed the contest on two previous occasions, with Choisir in 2003 and the imperious Black Caviar in 2012. This year, David Hayes ships Redkirk Warrior. The son of Notnowcato is chasing a third group 1 of the year after winning the Black Caviar Lightning (G1) and Lexus Newmarket Handicap (G1) in Australia.

"In Australia, when a horse wins one of our major group 1 handicaps, like the Melbourne Cup, the Doncaster, or Newmarket, carrying saddle cloth No. 1, you know that's a very good horse." Hayes said. "Our horse has done that, so going back into weight-for-age company is an advantage.

"He's in very good form. In fact, if he was in this sort of form going into a group 1 at home, I would be very confident. The difference, though, is this is a major international race and a very good version of it. I do at least know he has won at Ascot (minor race in 2014 when trained by William Haggas and prior to a move to Hong Kong). Even Harry Angel hasn't done that yet."

Wesley Ward carried off the Diamond Jubilee with Undrafted in 2015 and takes another crack with Bound for Nowhere this year. Joel Rosario rides the son of The Factor who ran fourth in last year's Commonwealth Cup (G1) and prepped for this with a win in the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

"His two comeback races this year were sensational, and he ran an explosive race on his last start," said Ward, who owns and trains Bound for Nowhere. "His breezes have been nothing short of phenomenal, and I'm so excited to run him. He really is going to run the race of his life."

The Tin Man defends his title for trainer James Fanshawe, with Tom Queally riding. The Equiano gelding did not replicate that form in three subsequent starts at the highest level, but he landed the Weatherbys Hamilton Leisure Stakes at Windsor last time.

Librisa Breeze was the horse who downed Harry Angel in the Champions Sprint, and he takes aim again. The Dean Ivory-trained gelding has only run once since that effort, when finishing ninth in the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (G1) at Meydan on World Cup Night.