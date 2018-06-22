Litfin At Large: Class Should Prevail in Ohio Derby

There's plenty of stakes action with potential Breeders' Cup ramifications this weekend—but chances are it's nowhere near you, because the BC Challenge races are Saturday's Diamond Jubilee (G1) at Royal Ascot (Turf Sprint); and Sunday's Gran Premio Pamplona (G1) at Hipodromo de Monterrico (Filly & Mare Turf), and Tazarazuka Kinen (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse (Longines Turf).

Closer to home, the headline events are the $250,000 San Carlos Stakes (G2) for sprinters at Santa Anita Park, the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) for 3-year-olds at Thistledown, and the $100,000 Chicago Handicap (G3) for filly-and-mare sprinters over Arlington International Racecourse's synthetic surface.

San Carlos (SA, race 11, 5:28 PT): If you're going on the theory that graded stakes are won by previous winners of graded stakes, that gets you to St. Joe Bay(2) and American Anthem(4) pretty quickly, because they are the only members of the field to have earned that kind of black type.

St. Joe Bay, one of two in the field entered by John Sadler, was claimed $62,500 out of a third-place finish a few weeks ago, and you would have to reach back to his win in the 2017 Palos Verdes Stakes (G2) to find a race that puts him in contention here. Ever since a fourth in the 2017 Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1), his form has tailed off considerably.

American Anthem will be favored for Bob Baffert (shocker), who entered co-third choiceDabster (8) as well.

American Anthem was good enough at age 3 to win the Laz Barrera (G3) and Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) back to back last year with stalking trips, and returned from a layoff at Churchill Downs earlier this month to take his third-level allowance condition wire to wire.

Dabster has crossed the wire first in four of his five outings, the lone exception when off the board in the Malibu Stakes (G1) last December.

The biggest threats to the favorite look like Touching Rainbows(6), who steps up after four straight optional claiming wins for Phil D'Amato; and Stone Hands(7), who ran down St. Joe Bay last time out for Doug O'Neill.

A - 4

B - 6, 7

Ohio Derby (Tdn, race 9, 5:10 ET): The first four betting choices on the morning line are Flameaway (5-2), Lone Sailor(3), Core Beliefs (5-1) and Diamond King(6-1), all of whom have been vanquished by Justify, and will be heartened by the fact that the Triple Crown winner is far from the Cleveland suburb of North Randall, Ohio.

Although a dozen were entered, it would take some really imaginative handicapping to see beyond those four. And while Diamond King (7) is the only horse in the field to have won at the Ohio Derby's distance of 1 1/8 miles, his Equibase Speed Figure of 89 earned winning the Federico Tesio pales in comparison to the top figures of Flameaway (2), Lone Sailor (3) and Core Beliefs (10).

Flameaway's top ESFs are a 106 winning the Sam F. Davis (G3), and a 102 finishing second in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2).

Lone Sailor has been improving through the season, earning figures of 106 for a runner-up effort in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) as well as a fairly close fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1).

The happy little circumstance here is that Core Belief boasts the two best numbers in the field— a 109 for a maiden win first time going long, and a 108 for running second most recently in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) out of the chute at Belmont Park, despite stumbling at the break and becoming engaged in a multi-horse skirmish up front.

The "True Odds" feature in STATS Race Lens puts Core Beliefs as a 5-2 chance, so there's some value potential for this $350,000 son of Quality Road , who also sired Diamond King.

A - 10

B - 2, 3

C - 7

Chicago Handicap (AP, race 8, 5:11 CT): To my way of thinking, there are three ways to go in this seven-furlong sprint:

There is "class horse," Union Strike(2), whose two races at the distance are a win in the 2016 Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) and a close second in last year's running of the Eight Belles Stakes Presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2).

Then there is the "horse for course," Princess La Quinta(5), who improved to four wins from five starts locally by winning the 1 1/8-mile Arlington Matron Stakes (G3) in time just a couple ticks off the track record last time out.

And finally there is Natural Wonder(10), whose last race on synthetic was a 15-1 upset victory in the $100,000 Satin N Lace Stakes at Presque Isle Downs last June. She is double turf to dirt after encountering a couple of salty fields in Kentucky, running second to subsequent stakes winner Girls Know Beston a yielding course at Keeneland, and rallying mildly in the Unbridled Sidney Stakes at Churchill Downs behind Triple Chelsea, a four-time stakes winner this year, and Morticia, who returned to make the Penn Ladies Dash her sixth stakes score.

A - 2, 5

B - 10