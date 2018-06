Owners Arthur and Tina Ringfield report pensioned mare Radiant Flower died June 19 at age 31 at their Ringfield Ranch in Ocala, Fla., where she was a farm favorite who went by the name Rose.

Radiant Flower is the dam of Radiant Megan, by Commadore C., winner of the 1998 Sabin Handicap (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Arthur Ringfield is the breeder of Radiant Megan.

A winning New Jersey-bred daughter of Sir Jinsky, Radiant Flower produced five other winners.