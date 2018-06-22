Alpha Centauri Sets Track Record in Coronation Stakes

The performance was devastating, the adulation was universal, and the future is limitless.

Alpha Centauri, the filly named after the closest star system to our own, was truly out of this world in thumping a high-class Coronation Stakes (G1) field by six lengths in a track-record time of 1:35.89, more than a second faster than previous title-holder Barney Roy.

It was a breathtaking performance from the Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) winner, who loomed up under Colm O'Donoghue into a challenging position with two furlongs to go and had the race won half a furlong later. The remainder of the race was merely an opportunity for the Niarchos Family's filly to show us just how much better she was than the others. And the answer was very.

Her victory was a first at Royal Ascot for trainer Jessica Harrington, whose mastery with the whole gamut of thoroughbreds has long been established, and her relief was palpable, especially as this special filly had been beaten favourite in the Albany Stakes last year.

"My first feeling after that is relief," she said. "I've really got to calm down a bit as I got very nervous before the race—I'd probably say about an 8 1/2 out of 10.

"We were very much under the radar going into the Guineas after two races on soft ground, where she didn't run as well as she could, and there was no pressure on us. Today a lot of people expected her to win as she was favorite, and that brings a lot of pressure."

She added: "Last year we were disappointed, but that's racing. Sometimes that happens, and that's why it's so great when it goes right."

The reception Alpha Centauri received in the winner's enclosure was more orderly and restrained than the raw emotion and jubilation Harrington will have experienced with past Cheltenham Festival winners. What wasn't different was that indescribable winning feeling.

"Whether it's a grade 1 steeplechase or a group 1 on the Flat, it feels special—there's no difference between them," Harrington said. "It's over quicker on the Flat, which is good. Over jumps they have to go a long distance and over obstacles, which gives you a lot of heart-in-mouth moments.

"I've always been very confident about her. I felt she hit the front too soon, but the further she went, the better she was."

With Billesdon Brook and Teppal, winners of the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) and Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French One Thousand Guineas, G1), well beaten in fourth and ninth, Alpha Centauri raised herself up head and shoulders above her contemporaries.

However, there had been considerable fretting from connections prior to the stalls opening about the relative merits of the Classic fillies.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to the Niarchos Family, said: "Going into the race, we were very nervous looking through the form and trying to match up the form lines and see who was best. I think she showed them today.

"It's an amazing day and fabulous for Jessie. I don't need to say anything about Jessie. Her record and everything you see here today says all you need to know. She's always had absolute belief in the filly."

While no firm plans were offered for Alpha Centauri—the Niarchos-sponsored Prix Jacques Le Marois (G1) at Deauville was put forward as a potential option—Mark Johnston, trainer of runner-up Threading, was already eyeing a possible rematch.

He said: "She was struggling to get in touch early on, and she's come from quite a far way back. She's ran right up to form and had two Guineas winners behind her.

"The winner was exceptional and ran in an excellent time. A rematch will be likely down the line—you can't run away from one horse."

A step up in trip will be considered for third Veracious, who continued the excellent form of her trainer, Sir Michael Stoute, at the meeting. The same move may be in order for Billesdon Brook after she finished fourth.

Her trainer, Richard Hannon, said: "She just didn't pick up the way she did in the Guineas, despite staying on all the way to the line. I'm a little bit disappointed, but she's a very good filly and we might go up to a mile and a quarter with her."

