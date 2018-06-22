Alpha Centauri Sparkles in Coronation Stakes

Alpha Centauri turned the Coronation Stakes (G1) into a procession at Royal Ascot June 22, with a spectacular performance that left her 11 rivals toiling in her wake.

The race was billed as a clash of Guineas heroines, with winners from the English, Irish and French versions all locking horns. But it turned into a one-horse race, with the Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) heroine a class apart.

Jockey Colm O'Donoghue always had his filly to the fore on the outer and once asked for her effort in the straight, the result was electric. The daughter of Mastercraftsman sprinted clear of her foes in the final furlong, putting six lengths into nearest pursuer Threading at the finish, with a further 1 3/4 lengths back to long-time leader Veracious in third.

It was a first Royal Ascot success for trainer Jessica Harrington, who was understandably delighted.

"She was absolutely amazing. I thought when Colm turned in 'jeepers, he's gone very soon', but the further he went the further he was going away. I couldn't believe it," Harrington said. "She's a very big filly and on soft ground, she physically can't get her feet out of it. She just floats on that top of the ground.

"I have a lot of people behind me and a lot of very nice owners who give me nice horses. I've had Ascot winners, but I've never had a Royal Ascot winner and it's absolutely fantastic."

Newmarket QIPCO One Thousand Guineas Stakes (G1) winner Billesdon Brook fared best of the remainder in fourth, whilst Teppal, winner of the The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1) at ParisLongchamp, met some trouble and was never involved, eventually finishing ninth.

The final time on good to firm ground, was 1:35.89 a new track record for Ascot's round mile.

Alpha Centauri is owned and bred by the Niarchos family and comes from an illustrious female line, with her second dam the dual French classic winner East Of The Moon and her third dam dual Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) heroine and blue hen producer Miesque.

Threading's trainer Mark Johnston was pleased with his daughter of Exceed And Excel, despite the margin between herself and the winner and suggested that a rematch somewhere along the line would be not faze him.

"The race wasn't run as we expected as we didn't think there would be a lot of pace on and she was struggling to get in touch early on, so she has come from quite a long way back," said Johnston. "She has run right up to form and she had two Guineas winners behind and the winner was exceptional. It was an exceptional pace and an exceptional time.

"We've just got try find a group 1 without the winner in it, but a rematch will be on the cards as you can't run away from one horse."

