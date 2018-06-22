Eqtidaar Springs Surprise Triumph in Commonwealth Cup

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's Eqtidaar held off the fast finishing Sands Of Mali to land the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at Ascot June 22, as the Royal meeting continued apace.

The son of Invincible Spirit had not won in three starts since breaking his maiden at Nottingham back in August and was last seen finishing fourth in the Shalaa Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury. The bay colt was always going well just off the speed in the six-furlong Commonwealth Cup, however, before being produced to challenge by jockey Jim Crowley approaching the final furlong.

Eqtidaar soon took the lead and ran on strongly, despite drifting left, to repel the late closing Sands Of Mali by half a length. Emblazoned finished another length back in third, while Zayat Stables' Gidu fully justified trainer Todd Pletcher's decision to travel him with a creditable sixth, just 2 1/2 lengths off the winner.

"I thought he went and ran well," said jockey John Velazquez, who was aboard Gidu. "It was a good effort. It was a tough race. Winning is the most important bit but as long as they run and try hard, you can't beat that. Especially here."

It was the third victory of a memorable Royal Ascot for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, whose first winner of the week had seen him set a new all-time benchmark for the meeting and speaking after the race, jockey Crowley was quick to heap praise on the veteran handler.

"He's trained by a genius," said Crowley. "I knew Eqtidaar had potential. He'd been working fantastic at home and I knew today he had a great chance."

Added Stoute, "We've always liked this horse. It didn't go right for him in the (May 2 Merriebelle Stable Pavilion Stakes) and he was on the wrong side of the track at Newbury last time. He's progressing nicely."

Sands Of Mali flashed home and just failed to retain his unblemished record for 2018, after wins in the Prix Sigy (G3) at Chantilly and Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes (G2) at Haydock, but lost very little in defeat. Trainer Richard Fahey was confident that his son of Panis would have plenty more big days this season.

"It was a typical race at Ascot. You want to blame something when you only get beat half a length," said Fahey. "(Jockey) Paul (Hanagan) felt he was just feeling the ground a touch. He's a very brave horse and has got beaten by a better one on the day."

"He will win a group 1, maybe a couple of them. I think he will stay a bit further in time. He's in the July Cup, but the race I would really like to go for is the Prix Maurice de Gheest. I will speak to his owners, but that is where I would like to go."

Aidan O'Brien trainee Sioux Nation was sent of as the favorite to give his trainer a second consecutive win in the race, after Caravaggio's success last year, but the son of Scat Daddy was unable to land a blow after racing off the pace and ultimately finished well beaten in sixteenth.

Final time for the distance on a good to firm Ascot track was 1:12.12.

