Attfield Has Eye on Singspiel Sweep

Trainer Roger Attfield has sent out the winners of seven of 13 runnings of the Singspiel Stakes (G3T), including the 1-2 finishers on two occasions. Attfield has another double-barreled threat in for the $125,000 feature June 23, as Danish Dynaformer and Final Copy will go postward in a field of eight for the 1 1/2-mile turf race at Woodbine.

Danish Dynaformer ended second behind his stablemate in the Singspiel prep, a 1 1/4-mile allowance test on the turf May 25, but boasts the stronger overall credentials.

"He wants to run a mile and a half," said Attfield, who has saddled the Charles Fipke homebred for victories over that distance in the 2016 Singspiel. "He needs pace to run at but it's always difficult, going a mile and a half, to get a race where there's a good honest pace."

The record supports Attfield's assertion, with the most recent example being Danish Dynaformer's close fifth-place finish in the April 21 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

And while the Singspiel prep was 10 furlongs, pace was the story there too as Final Copy led and pressed through slow splits and was able to prevail by 1 3/4-lengths over a grinding Danish Dynaformer.

"I knew Final Copy was going to run well, then they let him get out there and steal the race," said Attfield, who conditions Final Copy for Chiefswood Stable. "He's starting to be a pretty consistent horse. I think he's sitting on another pretty good race."

Looking to disrupt the Attfield tea party will be Johnny Bear, Canada's champion turf male following a campaign highlighted by an upset victory in the 2017 Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (G1T) at 1 1/2-miles last September.

Johnny Bear, owned by the Colebrook Farms of John Brnjas and the Bear Stable of Danny Dion, ran fifth in the Singspiel prep and should benefit from the outing.

Trainer Mike Maker, who has a string based at Woodbine for the first time this year, will be represented by Camelot Kitten, who was supplemented at a cost of $2,500.

Assistant trainer Nolan Ramsey, who is running the Woodbine string for Maker, sent out Camelot Kitten for the June 2 Connaught Cup Stakes (G2T) but watched the five-year-old end seventh of eight when trying a distance as short as seven furlongs for the first time.

"He's a full brother to Bobby's Kitten , who won a Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, and we wanted him go try sprinting because of that pedigree," said Ramsey, grandson of owners Ken and Sarah Ramsey.

While Camelot Kitten's six career wins have come over 1 1/16 miles or 1 1/8 miles, Ramsey saw positives in the horse's only try at 1 1/2 miles on the turf. That came in this year's John B. Connelly (G3) at Sam Houston, where Camelot Kitten closed to finish fourth.

"It was an odd race," said Ramsey. "He was way too far back, and he came running."