Magic Wand Casts Winning Spell in Ribblesdale Stakes

A different day, different ground, and a different track resulted in the Investec Oaks (G1) form being emphatically turned around as Magic Wand powered her way to a four-length win from Wild Illusion in the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2).

At Epsom, Magic Wand had finished fourth, two places and 6 1/2 lengths behind Wild Illusion, but it was the Ballydoyle filly who shone brightest June 21 as the 3-1 shot gave Aidan O'Brien his third Ribblesdale win and his third success of the week with an impressive win.

It was also a third success in the race for Ryan Moore and his 51st Royal Ascot victory, while O'Brien moved on to the 64-winner mark at the royal meeting.

O'Brien, who won the race with Bracelet in 2014 and Even Song in 2016, said: "We're delighted with the result, and Magic Wand will probably go for the Darley Irish Oaks (G1) next month.

"She was a bit disappointing at Epsom and, rightly or wrongly, we were inclined to put that down to the ground.

"But we've been very happy with her since Epsom, and she had been working very well. Forever Together, who won the Oaks, is also in the picture for the Irish Oaks, but she might go for the Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) at the Curragh next weekend before we decide about the Irish Oaks.

"She was a good winner of the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks, and it's great for everyone involved to see her come out and deliver a performance like she did today."

Wild Illusion, sent off the 9-4 favorite, was unable to make any impression on the winner once Moore kicked for home early in the straight, while Sun Maiden, having only her third start, was 1 1/2 lengths back in third.

Her trainer, Sir Michael Stoute, said: "This is the first race Sun Maiden has had, really. She went to Wolverhampton and stood up when the stalls opened, even though we had given her plenty of schooling as she is a slow learner.

"The maiden she won at Salisbury wasn't competitive, and she didn't learn much. It was difficult for her today as she was drawn 10, and I think she has acquitted herself really well. She has a lot of scope and a lot of strengthening up to do, but she has a good mind."