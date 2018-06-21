Sports Wagering Legislation Not Advanced in New York

An effort by tracks, casinos, pro sports leagues and OTB corporations to legalize sports gambling in New York State has died for 2018.

The Legislature ended its session early June 21 without taking up legislation to permit wagering on professional and collegiate sports contests that would have included certain limitations on sports wagers pertaining to horse races.

The measure, pushed by politically wired lobbying firms and their clients, failed to get enough Democratic support in the Assembly during closed-door discussions.

It did not come to a vote in either legislative house, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed reservations about the issue being addressed in the short time period between the May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court lifting a federal ban on sports wagering and the New York Legislature's end of session this week. State lawmakers are due back in Albany in January.

The bill's sponsors—Assemblyman Gary Pretlow and Senator John Bonacic, heads of the racing and wagering committees in the two houses—blamed various complications and internal political factors for the measure's demise.

Its most controversial provisions would have permitted online sports wagering anywhere within New York's borders and let professional sports leagues share in the revenues via what initially was called an "integrity fee" that was later changed to a "royalty fee.''

To varying degrees, the subject was a matter of interest for tracks and their stakeholders, racetrack-based racinos, such as the Genting-run facility at Aqueduct, Off-Track Betting Corporations, commercial casinos, domestic, and international sports book operators, fantasy sports firms, and pro sports leagues including Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, all of which had lobbyists pressing the issue on their behalf.

Besides online, backers were pushing to permit self-service kiosks at OTBs and racetrack casinos for gamblers wanting to place sports bets.

In 2013, New York authorized the first four—of seven eventually—new commercial casinos. The measure also included language permitting those casinos, all four of which have since opened upstate to underwhelming financial performances, to offer sports gambling if the federal ban was ever lifted.

Those facilities, however, are not able to begin taking in-person sports bets until the state issues regulations to govern how the contests will be operated. It is uncertain when that might happen, especially in a gubernatorial campaign year for Cuomo.

Lawmakers say they expect sports gambling to be a topic for talks in the state budget process next spring.