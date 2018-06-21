Trio of Guineas Winners Set to Meet in Coronation Cup

A trio of Guineas winners will clash at Royal Ascot June 22 when Alpha Centauri, Billesdon Brook, and Teppal lock horns in the one-mile Coronation Stakes (G1).

Alpha Centauri won the Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) at the Curragh last time to give Jessica Harrington a first classic, and the Irish trainer hopes the filly can add a first Royal Ascot success to an illustrious track record, both on the flat and over jumps. The daughter of Mastercraftsman ran a close second in the Albany Stakes (G3) at this meeting last year. She will be under regular partner Colm O'Donoghue.

"Alpha Centauri had to dig deep to win the Irish Guineas, but I'm pleased to say she has put on the bit of weight she lost, and she looks in great shape," Harrington said. "Fast ground seems to be the key to her. We're very happy with her and looking forward to the race."

Billesdon Brook caused a shock when taking down the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket at odds of 66-1, and she's out to show that was no fluke. Sean Levey rides the Champs Elysees filly for trainer Richard Hannon.

"It's going to be very exciting with three Guineas winners in the race, but as far as I'm concerned, the English Guineas—both the Two Thousand and One Thousand—has always been the best form going forwards, and so I'm not too worried how the Irish and French races panned out," Levey said.

"She's got plenty of experience, she's fit, and she looks great. Touch wood, she's always been a sound, straightforward filly, and there have been no hiccups since Newmarket. She's 100%."

Teppal landed a messy running of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French One Thousand Guineas—G1) at Longchamp, with only six lengths covering the 14 runners. The David Simcock-trained daughter of Camacho is unbeaten in three starts and has progressed through the ranks quickly, with the Pouliches score her first run in stakes company. Olivier Peslier takes the reins.

"She's in great order, and although the ground will be quicker than anything she has run on before, she's a good-actioned filly, and I'm hopeful she'll handle that," Simcock said. "We've got to improve, and the handicapper believes we need to progress seven pounds to match the Irish form, so that's where we're at. You'd love to think that there's natural improvement to come with racing experience. It's very open and great to have the three Guineas winners running, as well as some intriguing horses."

Clemmie starred for trainer Aidan O'Brien last year—rounding out three group wins in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (G1)—but could only run ninth behind Alpha Centauri on return at the Curragh. Ryan Moore rides.

"Clemmie is a filly we've always liked a lot, and she did very well last season," O'Brien said. "We knew she was going to badly need the run at the Curragh where she got very tired. She has done well since and has improved, but she mightn't be quite there just yet. Whatever happens in the Coronation—and we're hoping she runs a good race—she's going to come on a good bit for the run."

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who enjoyed a big race double June 20, sends maiden winner Veracious, with Frankie Dettori up. The Frankel filly's form is well short of some of her rivals, but her trainer has won the race four times in a long and storied career.

French raiders have landed two of the last three editions of the Coronation, and Mauricio Delcher Sanchez sends Coeur de Beaute. The daughter of Dabirsim was just touched off by Teppal at Longchamp after taking out the Prix Imprudence (G3) at Deauville.

Threading finished well behind Clemmie in the Cheveley Park last year, but she slammed her rivals by seven lengths when landing a stakes race at York last time.