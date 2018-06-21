Werther tackles Japanese runners in Takarazuka Kinen

Werther, a former Hong Kong Horse of the Year, takes on a field including five Japanese grade I winners in the Takarazuka Kinen (G1) June 24 at Hanshin Racecourse.

The race is one of two Japanese events in which fans vote who they want to see in the field. It also is a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) at Churchill Downs Nov. 3.

This year's renewal of the Takarazuka Kinen, run at 2,200 meters around four turns on the Hanshin inner turf course, lacks a clear favorite. Satono Diamond, who won both the Kikuka Sho (G1, Japanese St. Leger) and Arima Kinen (G1, The Grand Prix) last year, may get the nod based on the nearly 64,000 votes he received from fans.

Another Kikuka Sho winner, Kiseki, seeks his second grade 1 victory. Last year's Takarazuka Kinen winner, Satono Crown, will try to become only the second back-to-back winner, following Gold Ship in 2013-14.

Either Vivlos (JPN), winner of the 2016 Shuka Sho (G1), or Smart Layer (JPN) would be only the fourth female to win the Takarazuka Kinen.

Werther, who has posted a string of second-place finishes in Hong Kong group 1 races this season, is only the second foreign horse to tackle the race and the first in 21 years and his bid realizes a dream for owner Johnson Chen, a former resident of Japan.

"I spent six years here and went to high school in Japan, so to be able to compete in Osaka in one of the best races in the country is a dream come true for me," Chen told Hong Kong Jockey Club's Andrew Hawkins.

"It has always been something we wanted to explore with him. It is closer to home than other big races, the facilities here are beautiful and the timing fits the Hong Kong program very well. We have looked at the Japan Cup before, but it doesn't fit as well for our big races. The timing of the Takarazuka Kinen, though, is very comfortable and it allows us to rest afterwards ahead of next season in Hong Kong."

Although Werther is the sole foreign runner, and a rare one at that, the event still has an international flavor with three horses—Satono Crown, Vivlos and Danburite—coming directly from overseas excursions.

Satono Crown finished seventh in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) in his last start. Vivlos was second in the Dubai Turf (G1) and Danburite was seventh in the Audemars Piguet QE II Cup (G1) at Sha Tin in Hong Kong.