Longines, Ascot Launch Tracking System

Longines and Ascot Racecourse are proud to announce the official launch of the Swiss watch brand's innovative Longines Tracking System, which was successfully inaugurated during the prestigious Royal Meeting June 20.

Ascot Racecourse thus becomes the first racecourse to be equipped with the system. This timing and tracking system provides instant data on the exact position of horses during a race, race rankings, the distance between horses as well as their acceleration and deceleration. In addition, it measures the horses' covered and remaining distance in the race.

Entirely based on satellite data, the Longines Tracking System boasts extreme accuracy, without any permanent installation on the racecourse, as required by the currently existing tracking systems. Developed in collaboration with Swiss Timing, the system represents a technological breakthrough in the horseracing industry, as it enables the most prestigious racecourses across the globe, including those located in protected historical or natural sites, to have access to such advanced technologies.

Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice President and Head of International Marketing of Longines said: "For Longines, investing in technological advancements is the latest step in its long-term relationship with horseracing. The Longines Tracking System delivers a number of benefits to the sport and is a game-changer for the racing industry. We believe that live performance data enhances viewing experience and depth of understanding of the sport."

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascot Racecourse commented: "We are delighted to have installed the new Longines Tracking System, adding valuable information to our racegoers and racing shareholders even now in the early days of its implementation. Longines as our Official Partner and Timekeeper has been committed to showcasing their system at Ascot and we are delighted with the results."

Longines' passion for equestrian sports dates back more than 140 years. In 1878 already, it produced a chronograph engraved with a jockey and his mount. Seen on the racetracks as early as 1881 and extremely popular among jockeys and horse-lovers, this model enabled its user to time performances to the second. Longines' involvement in equestrian sports includes show-jumping, flat racing, endurance, dressage, driving and eventing competitions. Longines chose to support equestrian sports as a perfect illustration of tradition, performance and elegance, which are the key values of the brand.

