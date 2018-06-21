Lawmakers Advance Funding Option for Belmont Renovation

New York lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a measure permitting the New York Racing Association to use a state government authority to issue bonds for a renovation project at Belmont Park.

The NYRA request emerged as a last-minute item in the week before state lawmakers ended their 2018 session early June 21. The borrowing bill passed 139-1 in the Assembly and 62-0 in the Senate. It still needs approval by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NYRA for four years operated under the control of the state government, emerging last year under a board not directly dominated by government appointees. The measure would let the private, not-for-profit NYRA use the state's Dormitory Authority to finance some unknown amount of future work at Belmont that is part of a broader redevelopment of the track's property and nearby land into a sprawling mixed-used development, including a new arena that will be the home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Going through the state authority will likely prove to be cheaper for NYRA than borrowing on the private marketplace. It took an act of the Legislature to permit the Dormitory Authority to let NYRA use its services; the authority mostly issues financing for education and health care projects around the state.

"This legislation enables NYRA to obtain the financing necessary to renovate Belmont Park with 21st century amenities and, once again, transform the property into the world-class racing facility it has been in the past,'' states a legislative memo that accompanies the authorization bill.

Patrick McKenna, a NYRA spokesman, said NYRA is pursuing a plan involving "significant renovations and enhancements" at Belmont that are intended to attract a new generation of horse racing fans and to promote tourism in the region.

NYRA has not put a price tag on the Belmont work, but it will involve all floors of the clubhouse, an upgrade of paddock-viewing areas, and overhaul of the track's dirt and turf courses.

If Cuomo signs the bill, McKenna said, it will permit NYRA to obtain the state authority financing "to help support this renovation project to provide the kind of world-class amenities and facilities that fans have come to expect from professional sports venues in New York and around the country.''