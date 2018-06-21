Equilateral, Sioux Nation Head Commonwealth Cup

A bumper field of 22 has been declared for the fourth running of the June 22 Commonwealth Cup (G1) as Ascot's Royal meeting continues.

The six-furlong race for 3-year-olds was introduced in 2015 as part of a set of changes to the program for sprinters in Europe. The race gives the classic generation a chance to compete at the highest level without having to take on their elders at this early stage of the season, and it received a shot in the arm immediately; the inaugural running went to Muhaarar, who went on to be crowned champion sprinter after three more group 1 wins.

Charles Hills, who trained Muhaarar, will saddle the well-fancied Equilateral, who ran away with a Doncaster conditions race by eight lengths last time. James McDonald will ride Khalid Abdullah's homebred son of Equiano in search of his second winner of the meeting. McDonald booted home Expert Eye in the Jersey Stakes (G3) June 20.

"Equilateral is one of the most exciting horses we've had here for a long time," Hills said. "He won really well at Doncaster, and that form is working out. His preparation has gone well since, and he put in a terrific gallop when ridden by my brother Michael earlier this month.

"I suppose the only thing that worries me is Equilateral's lack of experience, but he has a great temperament and is in good shape, so he should be thereabouts."

Caravaggio landed the prize last year for the Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore partnership, and the pair combine again with Sioux Nation. The Scat Daddy colt won the Norfolk Stakes (G2) a year ago to the day and warmed up for this race with a score in the Goffs Lacken Stakes (G3) at Naas.

"Sioux Nation has lots of speed, and when Ryan rode him at Naas, we discussed whether we'd run him in the King's Stand (Stakes, G1) or this race," O'Brien said. "We decided to let him race against his own age group and maybe think about the (Coolmore) Nunthorpe (Stakes, G1) later on. We think he has come forward since Naas, and we're very happy with him."

O'Brien also sends Actress and Fleet Review, who are both likely to start at much bigger prices than their stablemate.

Sands Of Mali is 2-for-2 in 2018, with narrow wins in the Prix Sigy (G3) at Chantilly and Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes (G2) at Haydock. Paul Hanagan rides for trainer Richard Fahey.

Invincible Army lost by a nose to Sands Of Mali at Haydock May 26, and the James Tate-trained son of Invincible Spirit will retain jockey James Doyle on Friday. The colt won the Merriebelle Stable Pavilion Stakes (G3) at Ascot May 2.

Sir Michael Stoute's Eqtidaar chased home Invincible Army in the Pavilion and goes again. Another son of Invincible Spirit, he was last seen finishing fourth in the Shalaa Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury. Jim Crowley will ride.

John Gosden trains Emblazoned, with rider-of-the-moment Frankie Dettori up. The lightly raced colt ran third behind Sands Of Mali and Invincible Army in the Sandy Lane when last seen. Trainer Michael Bell is represented by unbeaten filly Main Desire. The daughter of High Chaparral (IRE) is perfect in three starts, including a pair of stakes.

Seven-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher makes a rare foray across the pond with Zayat Stables' Gidu. The Frankel colt has a two-race win streak after scores in minor stakes company at Tampa Bay Downs and Belmont Park. John Velazquez partners, and Pletcher thinks he is the right sort for the race.

"He's intelligent and straightforward and should handle the atmosphere," the trainer said. "He should leave the gates well and be prominent early. You need to bring the right horse, and this horse fits the profile."