Stradivarius Prevails in Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Jockey Frankie Dettori won a sixth Gold Cup (G1) June 21 at Royal Ascot when Stradivarius outstayed Vazirabad and Torcedor late to land the famous race.

Dettori's first victory in the 2 1/2-mile contest came aboard Drum Taps in 1992, and the 47-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. With his fourth win of the week, the rider will continue to sport the armband given to the meeting's top jockey for at least a while longer.

Stradivarius, who warmed up for the Gold Cup with a stylish win in York's Mansionbet Yorkshire Cup (G2), raced just off the speed before moving up to challenge in the straight. The son of Sea the Stars then took over entering the final furlong and galloped home strongly. Runner-up Vazirabad moved smoothly through the race and came with a well-timed run in the final furlong under Christophe Soumillon, but he could not quite match the winner in the closing stages.

The final margin of victory was three-quarters of a length, with a head back to Torcedor, who led for much of the straight and battled on bravely for third. It was a first Gold Cup success for trainer John Gosden.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Order Of St George was well-fancied to regain his title—he won the race in 2016 and was a close second last year—but was under pressure a long way from home under Ryan Moore and finished four lengths behind the winner in fourth.

Stradivarius, who is owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen of Palm Beach, Fla., stopped the clock in a time of 4:21.08 on ground rated good to firm.

"That's 60 wins here, six Gold Cups, and I'm only 47, in case you forget!" Dettori said. "He was a lion today. He had to see off Order Of St George, Torcedor, and then Vazirabad, and in the end he took off; it went perfectly.

"I come alive here, I love it. I think the crowd lifted him. The Gold Cup is the showcase of the week, and to win it again, my first one for John Gosden, it's great for the team."

"It was an extraordinary race. Frankie said they didn't go that quick and his heels were down, which means the horse was taking him on," Gosden said. "Frankie got himself out of the pocket, which was essential with the pacemaker coming back. It was a good move because, as usual, Mr. Soumillon was waiting to pounce. It was a hell of a good finish, a real proper finish. I thought the French horse was going to gobble us up, as usual, and the Aga Khan was going to win, but the little fellow stuck his neck out and went again.

"He loves the ground, and he can quicken off it. I think he has to go for the (Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million) now. The owner has bred horses for years and has always tried to breed (an Epsom) Derby horse. He hasn't won that, but when you try to breed a Derby horse, you tend to breed a two-miler!"

Vazirabad's trainer, Alain de Royer-Dupré, had no complaints, saying, "He does what he has to do. Sometimes he doesn't like to fight too long. This is why he has had a long career, because he doesn't have to give the maximum. He is a nice horse.

"If he comes back well, we will think about Goodwood. They have a long straight, and the course could be interesting for him."