Filly Makes Leap from OBS Sale to Ascot Winner's Circle

It's a long way from the Ocala Breeders' Sales ring in March to the winner's enclosure at Royal Ascot in England in June, but the filly Shang Shang Shang made that leap in a short period of time when she won the June 21 Norfolk Stakes (G2).

With her victory over males in the Norfolk, the dark bay or brown filly trained by Wesley Ward has won both career starts and is well on her way to producing quick returns for owner Breeze Easy, which paid $200,000 for her at the OBS March 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale.

Shang Shang Shang broke her maiden at Keeneland April 26, a mere six weeks after going through the sale ring, and then followed with her Ascot triumph.

From the second crop of Ashford Stud's Shanghai Bobby —the champion 2-year-old colt of 2012—Shang Shang Shang represents a successful outcome for all involved, including Bill Heiligbrodt 's East Hickman Bloodstock pinhooking venture and Susan Montanye of SBM Training and Sales, which consigned the filly to OBS.

Bred in Florida by Kris R. Del Giudice, Shang Shang Shang was produced from the Yankee Victor mare Yankee Victoria, a $193,510-earner who finished second in the Trevose Stakes. The filly was initially sent through the ring at the OBS Winter Mixed Sale as a short yearling under the consignment of Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck's Summerfield Sales and was bought by East Hickman for $110,000.

"Oh my god, I'm over the moon," Montanye said of the filly's Ascot success, noting Shang Shang Shang is displaying on the racetrack the same preciousness she showed as a yearling when she worked an eighth-mile in :09 4/5, co-fastest at the distance during the OBS under tack show.

"She looked like a filly that was early and precocious, and that's obviously what we need for the 2-year-old sale," Montayne said of why she was attracted to the filly as a yearling when she was assisting Heiligbrodt in the selection process. "Everything about her fit with what I like in a horse."

At the 2-year-old sale, "she did everything I expected her to do," the consignor continued. "I knew she would work lights out, which is what she did and then galloped out strong."

Not every juvenile sale purchase is ready to move on to the next level, but knowing Shang Shang Shang was sound and training well, Montayne said she advised the buyers to "kick on with her right away. She's ready to go. If an owner asks, I'm upfront in telling them whether a horse is ready to go on (with training and racing) or if they need time, like 60 days. It all boils down to communication and trust between the seller and the buyer."

"That's a monster effort for the horse, for Wesley (Ward) and for the winning connections; it takes a special horse," Francis Vanlangendonck said of the filly he sold as a yearling. "She was the highest-priced short yearling at the sale. She is a typical Shanghai Bobby—very black, with a great head on her, and is correct and good-sized. Just a real nice horse."