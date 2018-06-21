Justify's Triple Crown Resonates in China

Justify's Triple Crown not only provided a thrill for United States racing but also a tremendous boost for racing in China, thanks to his partial ownership by China Horse Club.

A capacity delegation of club members attended the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) to watch Justify cross the finish line at Belmont Park with Mike Smith sporting the CHC's eye-catching red and yellow silks. They were experiencing exactly what they were promised when they each paid $1 million to join the organization.

And even before they headed home to spread the word, the general Chinese public was buzzing.

"The demand from our members to attend the Belmont Stakes was immense," said Eden Harrington, vice president of the China Horse Club. "It was so strong that we had to unfortunately tell many that we could not cater for their requirements.

"But what comes of moments like this cannot be understated," Harrington added. "Those from China who were in attendance were genuinely touched by the occasion. Ninety thousand screaming fans does that. They have shared their experiences not only with friends and family, but with wider audiences across China's vast social media network, and that has caught fire."

That Belmont experience built on public awareness that developed with CHC's participation in the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar in 2017, where Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Abel Tasman finished second in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

Harrington explained that, in China, people receive most of their news online through social media. And that, he said, is exactly how the Belmont experience translated to Beijing and the other megacities throughout China.

"Miss Universe China 2016, Ms. Joyce Li, was a guest of ours at the Belmont Stakes, and she has more than 120,000 people following her on WeChat alone," Harrington said. "These people saw Joyce's experiences and shared her elation. These are people from the mass market in China, and that should be very exciting to Americans. This is how you get traction in the world's biggest and most congested market."

Grassroots traction is exactly what the China Horse Club has been pursuing since it was founded in 2012 by Teo Ah Khing, who realized the potential for horse racing as the builder of the plush Meydan facility in Dubai.

Teo has made no secret of his hope to convince the Chinese government to permit and encourage expansion of the country's current racing infrastructure to international standards and, eventually, to give its blessing to wagering on the sport. Rather than attack that task from the top down, he resolved to create pressure from the population to win over government and party officials.

For the past two years, the CHC has pursued that vision partly through demonstration race meetings in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, a province of China, in connection with the Chinese Equine Cultural Festival. Horses have been an integral part of that region's identity since the days of Ghengis Khan, whose tomb is nearby.

During the 2017 event, Teo explained his approach: "Our attitude in China has been, lie low, work hard, and let the results show.

"China Horse Club itself will continue to consolidate and grow, not just in China but bringing members out of China around the world," Teo said. "Our theme is 'Bringing the World to China and Bringing China to the World.' So China Horse Club now is focusing their efforts to bring the Chinese to all the major notable experiences worldwide, so that they can then bring back an example of Chinese way … it's not a Hong Kong way, it's not a Japan way. It's the Chinese way."

After Justify's tour de force, it's a Triple Crown way. And that's ringing bells with government officials.

Harrington notes there already is a "fraternity of passionate horse racing fans in China that has been following the Justify story with greater and greater intensity with each win."

And, more to Teo's point, Justify's exploits also have been noted by one of the sport's governing bodies, the China Horse Industry Association (CHIA), which has been updating its followers on Justify's victories.

"CHIA is an association of the People's Republic of China and registered to the Ministry of Agriculture. Their support is very significant indeed," Harrington added.

The Holy Grail of all this is the prospect of legalized wagering on Chinese horse racing—a development that would have a major impact worldwide. Teo has made no bones about his hope that the "grass roots" he is cultivating will provide pressure for legalization of wagering, too. In 2016, he was hopeful a demonstrating wagering project for the Ordos races was close. In 2017, he was more cautious, though still optimistic.

"Betting is in, on and around the agenda but not on the main agenda as of now. But we never forget that. … It will be gravy, as a bonus," he said.