TOBA National Awards Dinner in Lexington on Sept. 8

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced today that the 33rd annual TOBA National Awards Dinner will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Woodford Reserve Club at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

The National Awards Dinner honors owners and breeders from 23 states and Canada. Also recognized are the National Owner of the Year and National Owner Finalists, National Breeder of the Year, Small Breeder of the Year, Broodmare of the Year, Rood & Riddle Sport Horse of the Year, Claiming Crown Horse of the Year and recipient of the Robert N. Clay Award.

"We look forward to a special and unforgettable evening of honoring the leading Thoroughbred owners and breeders in North America," said Dan Metzger, president of TOBA. "Hosting the National Awards Dinner at the University of Kentucky's football stadium will provide a unique and exciting setting for all of our state and national winners and guests."

Tickets for the National Awards Dinner will go on sale July 31 and will be available online at www.toba.org or call Meredith Downey at (859) 276-6793.

