BloodHorse Partners with Racing Post and ANZ

BloodHorse announced June 20 that it has entered a content-sharing arrangement with Racing Post of the United Kingdom and ANZ Bloodstock News. This partnership builds upon an existing content-sharing arrangement of sales news in 2015.

Under the new agreement, parties may share each other's racing, bloodstock, and sales content, as well as selected columns appearing in any of the three outlets.

"We are excited to work with two of the most well-respected Thoroughbred news organizations in the world to provide the most comprehensive coverage of the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industries," said John K. Keitt Jr., CEO, publisher, and editorial director of BloodHorse. "This collaboration will enhance the scope of content offered by each organization in addition to creating attractive opportunities for advertisers."

Alan Byrne, chief executive and editor in chief of Racing Post, said:

"Thoroughbred racing and breeding are global industries, and this agreement will enable all parties to broaden their coverage of significant events around the world in a compelling manner that will appeal to all of our readers."

BloodHorse has chronicled the Thoroughbred industry since 1916, and it is dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing. BloodHorse produces widely distributed daily and weekly editorial content on Thoroughbred racing and breeding via its namesake weekly magazine, BloodHorse Daily and social media platforms. The Jockey Club Information Systems Inc. purchased a majority interest in BloodHorse in February 2015, with the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association retaining the remaining ownership interest. Additional information is available at bloodhorse.com.

Racing Post has long been considered one of the world's great racing and sport media businesses, having begun as a print publication in Britain in 1986 before launching its first digital platform in 1997. Racing Post is now a leading digital publisher with an innovative mobile app and fully responsive website, racingpost.com, as well as an expanding business-to-business division which develops content and products for a range of domestic and international partners. While providing detailed racing forms for UK and Irish Thoroughbred racing, Racing Post has an extensive news service that covers Europe, the United States, and other major racing jurisdictions. Racing Post also invests significantly in bloodstock content, and in addition to its unrivaled database and a range of bloodstock supplements and features, it acquired ANZ Bloodstock News in 2017 to add to its coverage of racing and bloodstock from around the globe.

