Order of St George, Stradivarius Meet in Gold Cup

Order Of St George and Stradivarius headline a field of nine runners for the June 21 Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot.

The marquee race on day three of the meeting is run over a distance of 2 1/2 miles and is open to horses 4 and older.

Coolmore's Order Of St George will run in the race for the third consecutive year. The son of Galileo won it in 2016, then was beaten a short head by Big Orange last year. The 6-year-old has won five of his six starts since that effort, including two prep races in Ireland this season. Ryan Moore will ride for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

"It was always the plan to bring Order Of St George back to try to win the race again," said O'Brien, whose seven wins are the most in the race's 211-year history. "We were pleased with his two wins this year, and his preparation has gone well. We're happy with him. He's shown himself adaptable in terms of ground, having won on soft and on good to firm."

Stradivarius warmed up for the Gold Cup with a stylish win in the Mansionbet Yorkshire Cup (G2) at York last time out. The Sea The Stars colt won the Queen's Vase (G2) at last year's royal meeting before he took the Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (G1) and finished third in both the William Hill St. Leger Stakes (G1) and the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (G2) at Ascot, when just a length behind winner Order Of St George. Frankie Dettori takes the reins.

"We've been very happy with him since his comeback win at York, and this is his main summer target," said trainer John Gosden, who has never won the Gold Cup. "It's a race with great depth, as it always is.

"There are many familiar faces in there, but our horse is going into uncharted waters, as he's never gone beyond two miles before. There will be no hiding place from the turn for home, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on. The ground should be fine for him."

Alain de Royer-Dupré has shipped Vazirabad from France. The Manduro gelding has 15 wins from 22 starts, including a trio of group 1 successes in his native land. He prepped for the Gold Cup with a score in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier (G2) at Longchamp last time out. Christophe Soumillon will ride.

"Twice previously, we had to stop with him, and it took quite a while to get the real Vazirabad back," de Royer-Dupré said. "But we've had a clear run through Longchamp and up to the race, so that helps.

"I think he's better than ever this season, but the only thing is that I don't think he'll ever have run on such quick ground before, so that's something new. There are two or three very good horses in opposition, and it might be down to who gets the run of the race."

Torcedor finished fifth in last year's Gold Cup and split Order Of St George and Stradivarius in the Champions Long Distance Cup to round out his season. The Jessica Harrington trainee finished last of 16 behind Vazirabad in the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (G2) at Meydan in March but returned to form with a win in Ascot's Longines Sagaro Stakes (G3) last time out. Colm O'Donoghue rides.

Desert Skyline finished third behind Torcedor in the Sagaro and ran second behind Stradivarius at York. He will take another crack at his rivals, and Silvestre de Sousa is booked for the David Elsworth-trained son of Tamayuz.