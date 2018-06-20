Poet's Word Makes Prince of Wales's Statement

Saeed Suhail's Poet's Word downed hot favorite Cracksman to land the June 20 Prince Of Wales's Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot.

The victory was a record-breaker for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who established an all-time benchmark for winners at the meeting with his 76th.

Poet's Word finished seven lengths behind Cracksman when the pair locked horns in last season's QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) over the same Ascot 10 furlongs, but the story was different Wednesday.

The son of Poet's Voice traveled beautifully under James Doyle, with the rider content to track Cracksman through for much of the race. Once switched out and asked to challenge in the straight, the result was impressive, and the 5-year-old swept to the lead approaching the final furlong before staying on powerfully to assert. Final margin of victory was 2 1/4 lengths, with another eight lengths back to Godolphin's Hawkbill in third.

The win was a first at the highest level for Poet's Word, who stopped the clock in 2:03.51 on a track rated good to firm.

Stoute has a long history of steadily improving horses with age, and this was another example. The trainer had been stuck one shy of the record since 2016 and was glad to finally eclipse the mark set by the late, great Sir Henry Cecil.

"It's a relief, because we were stuck on (75 winners) last year," Stoute said. "The meeting is special to every trainer, and we have been very lucky to have a lot of nice horses over the years.

"Maybe Cracksman isn't at his best now, but we beat the others comprehensively. He's a very consistent, brave horse."

Last year's European champion had his win streak snapped at five. Cracksman raced lazily last time in the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom—getting up late to win—and the son of Frankel had rider Frankie Dettori working from an early stage in the Prince of Wales's and never looking entirely happy. The John Gosden-trained colt did take the lead in the straight, and the front two pulled well clear. But once headed, he had no response to the winner's surge.

Dettori felt his mount was again well below his best.

"He's not the same horse as I was riding in the spring," he said. "He was very lethargic. He was never traveling at any stage. I gave him every chance.

"Usually the turbo kicks in turning for home, but he was very one-paced today. I had a good spot, but that's not the Cracksman we know."

Gosden was also slightly bemused by the performance.

"It was not dissimilar to Epsom," the trainer said. "At no stage was he traveling. He is a clever horse. The ability is there, but the winner was always going to win. I don't feel he was helping the jockey at any stage.

"I think his mind might have been more on the fillies walking back to the stables from the last race. He is becoming lazy about it all. We will probably have to sharpen him up for the King George."