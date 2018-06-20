Phoenix Pursues Global Domination as 'Cabello' Strikes

One of the major emerging forces in international horse racing celebrated its first Royal Ascot winner June 20 and immediately declared an ambition to "dominate globally" and rival established racing and bloodstock behemoths such as Coolmore and Godolphin.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds, rarely mentioned in the bloodstock press without the preface "big-spending," bought into the John Quinn-trained Signora Cabello only within the last fortnight, and rewards came in swift and thrilling fashion as the flying filly came home first in a blanket finish to the Queen Mary Stakes (G2).

Amer Abdulaziz, Phoenix founder and CEO, launched his operation little more than a year ago, but it has grown exponentially in that period, spending more than £25 million on bloodstock in 2017 and now boasting a worldwide team of 150 horses.

Last month, Phoenix made headlines after parting ways in unexplained circumstances with Jeremy Noseda, who trained 14 horses, including one-time Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) hope Gronkowski, for the group. Gronkowski finished second in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) for trainer Chad Brown.

The scale of Phoenix's ambition was made plain by Abdulaziz, who said his organisation consisted of investors around the world.

"Our ambition in horse racing is to be No. 1—and we will be," he said. "It's a big ambition, but we always set targets, and we go for it.

"It doesn't matter where we win, we want to dominate globally. We want to be on the same level as Coolmore and Godolphin. We've got a four-year-plan. We're very ambitious. We've got to try, and we believe all the time.

"We've got our own team that looks at horses all the time. They came back and said, 'This is a horse we need to buy,' and so we said, 'OK, let's go for it.'

"She's a beautiful filly, we've been watching her, she had two wins before, and this is when we decided to go after her."

Among the beneficiaries of Phoenix's ambition are the original owners of Signora Cabello, Ross Sankey and Chris Edwards of the Zen Racing partnership, which bought the filly at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, paying just 20,000 guineas ($27,769) before selling 75% to Phoenix for an undisclosed sum. Quinn said Sankey and Edwards were in Barbados on Wednesday.

Signora Cabello was sent off at odds of 25-1 but traveled and finished strongly under Oisin Murphy to see off Aidan O'Brien's Gossamer Wings and the well-backed Clive Cox runner Shades Of Blue.

"I couldn't believe the price she was, and we thought she'd finish in the six," Quinn said. "All she's done is improve, and she's improved again. She's very laid-back, but she does help you.

"Even when Her Majesty was coming in and the band started up, she just kept walking around, so she has a very good mind, and she's got plenty of ability."

Murphy, toasting his second Royal Ascot win, added, "This is the Olympics of Flat racing, and to ride a winner here is a dream come true."

Signora Cabello is in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury next month, but Quinn said a definitive plan could wait. However, as with Phoenix Thoroughbreds, future plans for her are unlikely to lack ambition.