Kew Gardens Blooms in Queen's Vase

It took a little longer than it usually does for Aidan O'Brien to get off the mark for Royal Ascot week, but Ireland's champion trainer banished any blues following a first-day blank by saddling the first three home in the June 20 Queen's Vase (G2).

Victory for Kew Gardens over Southern France and Nelson was also a first strike of the week for Ryan Moore, taking him within one of 50 wins at the royal meeting.

Only five trainers have won the Vase this millennium, and there was a familiar feel about an O'Brien victory, the trainer's sixth winner in the race and fourth in the last six years.

Second in the Lingfield Derby Trial, Kew Gardens was beaten out of sight at Epsom last time but stayed on powerfully on his first try beyond a mile and a half.

"I'm delighted with him," said O'Brien. "I thought he'd stay and he was good. He was a little bit disappointing at Epsom, and Donnacha thought we maybe rode him a bit too forward."

O'Brien used the Vase as a steppingstone to St. Leger Stakes (G1) success for Leading Light in 2013, and the winner was cut to 6-1 (from 25) joint-favourite for the Doncaster Classic by race sponsor William Hill. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1) could be the next port of call.

"We can see how he is in the next few days, because he can go back to the Irish Derby, then have a little break before the St. Leger or something," said the trainer.

With Nelson cutting out a brisk gallop, stamina came to the fore, and there was plenty to like about the way Southern France finished on just his fourth start.

"He's a big baby still and is going to be a Leger horse," said O'Brien without hesitation. "He'll have learned a lot today—he gallops and stays."

The runner-up was generally cut to between 10-1 and 14-1 for the St Leger.

This was the second year the Queen's Vase had been run over a reduced trip of a mile and six furlongs, having previously been a two-mile contest, in a bid to nurture staying talent of the future, but Seamie Heffernan, rider of the runner-up, called for more staying races for horses like Southern France.

He remarked: "I'd say that was his best run so far, but we need more one-mile-six and two-mile races. I was happy with his performance, though."

Donnacha O'Brien on third-placed Nelson sees his partner as a potential Cup horse of the future.

"He ran really well and will be a lovely stayer next year over two miles-plus," said the rider. "His stride never shortened at all, and he just keeps going."

Saxon Warrior on the Irish Derby Warpath

Aidan O'Brien did not rule out sending a big team to the Curragh for the June 30 Irish Derby, after watching Kew Gardens enhance his claims in the Queen's Vase.

Leading that team will be QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) hero Saxon Warrior, who finished five places in front of Kew Gardens in the Investec Derby (G1), coming home fourth behind Masar as the 4-5 favourite, and was reported bang on track for the Curragh Classic

"I'm very happy, and everything has gone according to plan so far," said O'Brien.

"Maybe he was a little bit green and babyish on the track at Epsom, and perhaps the whole thing got to him a little bit—that's what we think. We'll know more in the Irish Derby."

Odds-on across the board for the Classic, Saxon Warrior lost his unbeaten record at Epsom having been a comfortable winner of the Guineas on his seasonal reappearance.