FTBOA Announces Settlement of Lawsuits

The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' & Owners' Association announced June 20 it has settled three separate legal actions that questioned the association's authority to manage the state breeder and stallion awards program, pushed for the authority for breeders to challenge the annual awards plan submitted to the state, and disputed the elimination of Florida Sire Stakes races for 3-year-olds in 2017.

A fourth legal action challenging matters related to the FTBOA's 2016 election of directors and several 2016 bylaw amendments was separately dismissed in February, according to a statement from the FTBOA.

"Notably, the 2018 awards plan offered the highest breeder and stallion awards percentages in the history of the FTBOA and the Florida Thoroughbred industry: 20% of the announced gross purse for both breeders and stallion awards, with breeders' awards distributed across first, second, and third place. This continued the levels established in the 2017 awards plan," the FTBOA statement said.

"Importantly, the FTBOA 2018 awards plan remains intact, and no prior FTBOA actions were reversed or nullified as the result of these lawsuits. The FTBOA's current policies, practices, programs, and approvals all remain in place.

"The litigation settlement will now allow the FTBOA to move forward with paying out $700,000 in one-time bonuses on 2017 breeder and stallion awards, as planned last fall, pending final approval from the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering," the statement continued.

"As always, the FTBOA remains committed to maximizing breeder and stallion awards to help promote and grow the Florida Thoroughbred breeding industry. We look forward to devoting even more of our energies to aggressively promoting the Florida breeding industry, advocating on behalf of our members, and administering one of the most respected state awards and racing programs in the country."

Florida owner/breeder Belinda Kitos, who operates Southern Cross Farm northwest of Ocala, filed the lawsuits involving the FTBOA's authority to withhold a portion of the breeder incentive funds in order to administer the program and the pursuit of allowing breeders to review and potentially challenge the annual awards plan. She operates under the Florida corporation SCF Inc.

Kitos was also co-plaintiff with Canadian Hall of Fame trainer and breeder Roger Laurin in the lawsuit regarding six canceled Florida Sire Stakes races, for which breeders and owners had already paid $318,500 in nomination fees.

Kitos' attorney, David Romanik, and co-counsel Laurie Hall, who was involved in the FSS lawsuit, both confirmed that settlements had been reached and the issues resolved. But Romanik said they could not discuss the details due to a confidentiality agreement.

"There was give-and-take on both sides," Romanik said. "We have reached a philosophical agreement on certain of the objections that Belinda had. Some adjustments will be made, and she's satisfied with what they agreed to do."