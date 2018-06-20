NTWO Partners With Delta Downs and Evangeline Downs

The National Thoroughbred Welfare Organization (NTWO) today announced a partnership with Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel and Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel, which have each agreed to provide financial assistance and other support to NTWO's horse-rehoming efforts in the state of Louisiana. The Boyd Gaming Corporation-owned tracks are the first in Louisiana—and the nation—to provide much-needed support to horses and horsemen through the NTWO program.

The NTWO is focused on intercepting retired Thoroughbred horses from being sold into the slaughter pipeline. The NTWO will have a full-time representative at the local tracks and training centers to work with trainers and owners to rehome their retirees.

"While improvements have been made in the aftercare of racing's horses, there is still much to be done," said Victoria Keith, President of NTWO. "We have a lot of work in front of us, but we're excited to get started and make a difference in the lives of horses in Louisiana. We are grateful to Delta Downs and Evangeline Downs for taking the lead in working with us to fight the indefensible practice of horse slaughter - and we encourage others to follow their lead."

"Every horse that races at our tracks deserves to find a good, loving home after it retires," said Vince Schwartz, Senior Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming. "The NTWO's noble mission is one we are proud to support. Both Delta Downs and Evangeline Downs want to see this inhumane practice eliminated from racing, but we can't do it alone. We encourage our community partners and race fans to join us in supporting racehorse protection and welfare through the good work of the NTWO."

The NTWO, founded by Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm, will pull from all available resources to operate as a comprehensive welfare organization that protects horses for the overall benefit of the sport. In addition to bringing rehoming programs to areas in need, the NTWO also plans to address in the future drug and other issues that are damaging to the health and welfare of racing's horses.

For more information on the NTWO or to learn more about ways to support, please visit NTWO.org or call their hotline at (859) 382-7779.

