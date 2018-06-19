Cracksman the One to Beat in Prince of Wales's Stakes

Anthony Oppenheimer's Cracksman is the one to beat June 20 in the Prince of Wales's Stakes (G1), as Royal Ascot continues.

The showpiece race on day two of the prestigious meeting, the Prince of Wales's is run over a distance of 10 furlongs, is open to all horses aged 4 and up, and will see a field of seven declared runners in the upcoming edition.

Cracksman stretched his unbeaten run to five and completed a group 1 hat-trick in the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom last time, but not without some drama. The son of Frankel looked in trouble for much of the straight and had to work hard to peg back the front-running Salouen late, just prevailing by a head. Prior to that run, the colt had looked imperious when opening up his season with a win in the Prix Ganay (G1) at ParisLongchamp, and trainer John Gosden is hoping for a return to his best form back at the scene of his romp in the QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) last Autumn.

"He's back at Ascot, which is a bonus for him as he's done well there in the past," said Gosden. "Together with the King George, this is one of his main summer objectives, and he's been in good shape since the Coronation Cup, where things didn't go entirely to plan. He's come back from that well and won't mind the ground as it was on the quick side when he won the Prix Ganay, even though they called it good.

"As he's shown in the past, he's versatile as regards tactics and can make the running or drop in, but I'll leave that to the jockey. One thing we don't have to worry about is the draw as there are only seven runners—there shouldn't be any excuses."

Regular partner Frankie Dettori, fresh from a big race treble on the first day of the meeting, takes the reins again.

Godolphin sends Hawkbill, who finished well behind Cracksman in the Coronation but captured the Dubai City Of Gold Sponsored By Emirates SkyCargo (G2) and the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) at Meydan in his two previous starts this campaign. William Buick rides for trainer Charlie Appleby, who can do little wrong at present.

"He's been around a while now, and we thought we'd change the scenery for him a bit. We'll go out there and ride our usual positive race. Cracksman will be hard to beat, and I'd be pleased to finish in the first three," Appleby said. "He's got course-and-distance form from winning the Tercentenary a couple of years ago, so he ticks all the right boxes. Some forget that he won the Coral-Eclipse over a mile and a quarter as a 3-year-old."

Poet's Word finished runner-up behind Hawkbill in the Sheema Classic before landing the Matchbook Brigadier Gerard Stakes (G3) at Sandown when last seen. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Poet's Voice chased home Cracksman in last season's Champion on his previous visit to Ascot. James Doyle partners.

Stoute has landed the Prince Of Wales's on two previous occasions, but you have to go back to Stagecraft in 1991 to find the last of those.

Aidan O'Brien has a trio of victories in the race to his name, including last year's renewal with Highland Reel. He goes in search of number four with Cliffs Of Moher, who has Ryan Moore up.

The Galileo colt finished second behind stablemate Lancaster Bomber in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (G1) at the Curragh in his most recent start. Prior to that, he ran out a good winner of the Coolmore Camelot Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes (G2). O'Brien's charge has mixed form with Cracksman. He finished one place in front of him when coming home second in last year's Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom, but was then thrashed in the aforementioned Champion at Ascot.

Eminent goes for trainer Martyn Meade. Another by Frankel, he ran a string of good races as a 3-year-old, including a fourth behind Cliffs Of Moher and Cracksman in the Derby and a third in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1) at Leopardstown. He has to bounce back from a lackluster return to action though, after finishing a well beaten last of five in the Homeserve Huxley Stakes (G2) at Chester.