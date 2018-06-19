Gunthers Celebrate Without Parole in St James's Palace

John and Tanya Gunther's storybook season got even better at Ascot June 19, as their homebred colt Without Parole bested nine rivals to land the Royal Meeting's St James's Palace Stakes (G1).

The father and daughter have already enjoyed a banner year as the breeders of Triple Crown winner Justify and were on hand to witness Without Parole, a son of Frankel and half brother to 2016 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner Tamarkuz , take one of the most prestigious races of the week under rider Frankie Dettori.

Without Parole was always well-placed and grabbed the lead approaching the final furlong, before staying on well to hold the late challenge of runner-up Gustav Klimt by a cosy half length. The pair pulled 3 1/4 lengths clear of French challenger Wootton, who just edged out Tip Two Win by a nose to finish third.

Speaking after the race, John Gunther was quick to reveal just how much the win meant to him.

"This does mean more (than breeding Triple Crown winner Justify) and always will," the owner/breeder exclaimed. "This was the most important and means everything to me. To be able to mate the mare to Frankel and Juddmonte giving me that nomination even though the mare was unproven. To go through all that and then watch Without Parole being raised as a yearling was so special.

"The mare had not proven herself but, after we bred her to Frankel, she got her grade 1 winner (Tamarkuz) and proved herself," Gunther continued. "Juddmonte allowing me to bred that mare to Frankel meant everything, believe me, because I love Frankel so much. (Trainer) John Gosden and Frankie. What a team. They are unbelievable."

The St James's Palace marked the first top-level score for Gosden's charge, in his first try outside of minor stakes company and stretched his win streak to four in an as-yet-unblemished career.

Looking back on the contest and also ahead to the future, Gosden said, "Without Parole is a grand horse. There were no hiding places in that race. It was proper, proper group 1 pace. I think he is still on the up and still learning. At the moment he has a bigger middle than me, which is not a good thing in a racehorse."

"I think he could stay at a mile or go up. I think he was green on the bend and Frankie was having to say, 'come on old boy, come on old boy'. He's so lazy at home. I've never seen a horse eat and sleep like it, which is a great, great thing in a racehorse. I think he will improve, he'll get sharper and I think he will get a little farther, too."

Final time for the round mile on good to firm ground was 1:38.64.

Gustav Klimt found Without Parole just too good, but ran a strong race, comprehensively reversing form from last month's Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at the Curragh with both winner Romanised and second U S Navy Flag. The former could never get competitive after starting slowly and racing well off the speed, whilst U S Navy Flag again failed to recapture the form that saw him crowned last year's champion juvenile. The son of War Front led at a fast pace for much of the race, but had nothing left when headed in the straight and weakened.

"Without Parole travelled well but a furlong and a half out I was out in front on my own with no-one to help me," Dettori said. "I wish I had somebody to keep me company, but that race made a man of him and what a horse he is—this is the first proper race he has had."