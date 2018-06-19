Blue Point Adds King's Stand to his Royal Ascot Success

Godolphin's Blue Point ran down long-time leader Battaash in the final furlong, asserting late to land the King's Stand Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot June 19.

U.S.-based defending King's Stand winner Lady Aurelia could finish only seventh.

Blue Point, a Charlie Appleby-trained son of Shamardal, tracked the pace for much of the race under William Buick, before coming with a strong challenge to lead inside the final furlong and going on to score by 1 3/4 lengths.

It was a big return to form for the 4-year-old colt, most recently seen trailing home last of nine in the Chairman's Sprint Prize (G1) at Sha Tin in April. The effort, Blue Point's first top-level score, improved an already impressive record at the track: Four visits to Ascot have now yielded three wins and a third-place finish.

Appleby's season just continues to get better, with this win coming just weeks after landing the Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom with Masar.

"The Derby was fantastic, but this horse means a lot." Appleby said. "I'm just delighted. We've loved this horse since he was a 2-year-old. I was confident coming into today that he was the right horse."

Buick was quick to back up those sentiments, saying "I'm very, very pleased for the horse; he deserves it.

"He's a very quick horse, I was always very comfortable where I was and I always knew he would see the race out better than Battaash and it was just a case of whether I would be close enough."

Battaash had prepped for the race with a narrow score in Haydock's Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes (G2) and showed blinding speed to lead for much of the race. The Dark Angel colt had most of the field well stretched approaching the final furlong, but had no answer as the winner surged in the closing stages and only just held on for second by a neck from the fast-finishing Mabs Cross, who came from well back to take third.

Trainer Charles Hills was in philosophical mood after the race, saying, "Battaash ran a great race. Like I said beforehand, there was not just one horse we had to beat, there were plenty of other good horses and Blue Point was one of them."

"He jumped great today and he had to use that speed. He had got them all beat at one stage, but it is a stiff five furlongs here. I can't say the track beat him; Blue Point is just a very good horse.

"There is the Nunthorpe (over 5 furlongs at York), but there is also a race in Ireland, so we will have to wait and see where we go."

The front trio pulled 2 3/4 lengths clear of Finsbury Square in fourth, with Indiana-bred Bucchero, trained by Tim Glyshaw—who rather surprisingly took the bragging rights for U.S. trained runners—a further nose away in 5th.

Stonestreet Stables LLC abd Peter Leidel's Lady Aurelia, bidding for her third straight win at Royal Ascot and second straight King's Stand, tracked the pace for much of the race, but had nothing left to give in the final two furlongs and weakened to seventh. It was a disappointing display from the Wesley Ward-trained daughter of Scat Daddy, after she had lit up the meeting for the previous two years. Speaking after the race, jockey John Velazquez conceded that his filly was just not at her best on the day.

"She broke well and got a good position, but she just didn't have it today," Velazquez said. "I was done early."

Ward had no immediate answers for the performance.

"I think Johnny summed it up, we were right there. She trained beautifully coming into the race," Ward said. "She is older and seasoned so I just don't know. She gave us some great moments. We will get back to the barn and see if she is alright. She looked like she came back good and sound. We will scope her and see what that gives us."

Final time for the 5-furlong test on track rated as good to firm was 00:58.14.