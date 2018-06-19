NYRA Turns to State Agency for Renovation Funding

The New York Racing Association, which returned to private-sector control last year, is looking to a New York State agency to help finance a major renovation of Belmont Park.

The not-for-profit NYRA has not yet revealed its full plan for Belmont, but two lawmakers at the state Capitol are pressing for legislation to let NYRA obtain financing and use the construction services offered via the state's Dormitory Authority.

"This legislation enables NYRA to obtain the financing necessary to renovate Belmont Park with 21st century amenities and, once again, transform the property into the world-class racing facility it has been in the past,'' states a legislative memo that accompanies the authorization bill.

The legislation has been advancing in both the state Assembly and Senate. Both houses are expected to conclude their 2018 sessions June 20, so NYRA needs the bill to be passed now or it will have to wait until lawmakers return next January.

The Dormitory Authority, created in 1944, provides most of its financial services—it delivered $6.7 billion in bonds in 2017—to public and private colleges for an array of construction programs, as well as to health care entities, such as hospitals looking to build new facilities. It also provides financial and construction services to low-income housing efforts and construction financing for a variety of other initiatives, such as new drug treatment centers.

The briefly worded legislation pending in Albany would add NYRA's name to the list of those entities that could use the Dormitory Authority's financial and construction services. "To fund the redevelopment, NYRA will need to pursue financing options,'' the legislation's memo states.

Though the measure is aimed at giving NYRA a new financing vehicle for its Belmont project, the legislation also would permit NYRA to use the state authority's services for projects at its Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course tracks.

NYRA officials for months have been floating word of a major renovation plan being worked on for the racetrack that would be done to complement recent plans announced by the state to locate the NHL's New York Islanders to a new arena adjacent to the racetrack, along with entertainment and other mixed-used space.

Officials noted the grandstand was finished in 1968, the last major renovation work at Belmont, which does not have central air or heating systems. Bringing new amenities to the track will be key to attracting a younger generation of racing fans, officials have said.

While a number of specifics have not yet been revealed, officials say the four floors of the clubhouse are in line for significant renovation, which would include new restaurant and bar areas overlooking the track. Paddock-viewing areas would be upgraded. Belmont's current 1 1/2 mile main track would be kept, though NYRA is looking to overhaul the dirt and turf courses, including construction of new drainage and irrigation systems.

"As the cornerstone of an industry responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual economic impact to New York State, NYRA is committed to recruiting new generations of fans to further drive tourism and economic impact for New York. To support that goal, alongside the construction of a world class arena as the permanent home of the Islanders at Belmont Park, NYRA is pursuing a project that would involve significant renovations and enhancements to our racing and guest facilities at Belmont Park,'' said NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna.

It is all but likely that the Dormitory Authority would end up being a cheaper source of financing for NYRA than if it went to the private marketplace. On the Dormitory Authority's web site, it states: "The tax-exempt interest rates on (Dormitory Authority)-issued bonds are typically lower than commercial loan rates and those of taxable bonds."