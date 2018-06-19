Accidental Agent Delivers for Johnson Houghton Family

Accidental Agent got up close to home to shock 14 rivals and land the opening race of the 2018 Royal Meeting, the June 19 Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Ascot.

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton and owned and bred by her mother Gaie, the son of Delegator had finished behind several of Tuesday's field in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury last time, form which led to him being sent off a 33-1 longshot. He belied those odds though, coming with a strong late run to take the lead with the winning post looming, after being held up in rear for much of the race under jockey Charles Bishop.

It was a first Royal Ascot winner for both trainer and jockey, and the biggest-priced winner in the race's history. Speaking in the immediate aftermath, Bishop was on cloud nine.

"It's unbelievable and it hasn't really sunk in yet," he said. "All the credit goes to Eve—she's done a fantastic job with him, and she was the one that wanted to come here. It was a brave shout and it paid off.

"It's a team effort and everyone that's been with him at home have done a great job. I thought I was going to run extremely well coming to the furlong marker. He's gone again and it's unbelievable."

For an emotional Johnson-Houghton, it was a first top-level success and a real family affair.

"I thought I was tilting at windmills and I dreamt about being third. I thought, 'My God, I'm going to be placed.' There was an awful lot of screaming going on!" Houghton said. "It's just ridiculous. I have all my cousins and brothers and my mum here; I don't think she's ever going to get over it. He was bred by mum. My mum is the little woman in a flood of tears. What a legend she is. I am so proud of her and I had a little bit on at 50-1 to pay for the party."

"A group 1 winner. I've never trained a group winner or a Royal Ascot winner!"

In a bunch finish, the David O'Meara-trained Lord Glitters also came from well back to finish a half-length second, while Lightening Spear—just touched off by a short-head in the Lockinge—again had to settle for a minor placing, a further neck back in third.

Century Dream was another nose away in fourth, while WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, SF Racing, and Head of Plains Partners' Yoshida, who ran a huge race for trainer Bill Mott on the back of a score in the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes (G1T) at Churchill Downs last time, finished fifth, just 1 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

Lockinge heroine Rhododendron was well fancied to give Aidan O'Brien a fourth Queen Anne, but faded after racing prominently, eventually finishing ninth, while Godolphin's Benbatl—sent off the 11-4 favorite—fared one place worse in 10th.

Final time for the straight mile was 1:38.85 on ground officially declared as good to firm.

The Lockinge again proved itself the key trial for the Queen Anne, with eight of the past 12 winners now having used it as a prep. Accidental Angel was yet another successful 4-year-old, the age that has claimed 23 of the past 30 editions of the race.