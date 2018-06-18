Trainer Appeals $10,000 Fine, One-Year Suspension

Owner/trainer Lee J. Rossi has been granted a stay after he filed an appeal of a $10,000 fine and 365-day suspension levied by stewards after a horse under his care tested positive for the Class A substance dextromethamphetamine.

Dextromethamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant used to ward off fatigue and enhance athletic performance.

The stewards ruling stated that the prohibited drug was detected in a post-race blood sample taken from Our Bernattete following the filly's fourth-place finish at 20-1 odds in the seventh race at Churchill Downs Nov. 15.

Before being granted the stay, 73-year-old Rossi was scheduled to begin serving his suspension June 16.

According to Equibase, Rossi has won 173 of 1,336 career starts, with earnings of $2,753,312. In 2018, a victory by Our Bernattete at Delta Downs is his sole winner from 17 starts.

According to OwnerView, Rossi has had no previous rulings. He could not be reached by BloodHorse.