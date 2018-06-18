Guineas Contenders Eyeing St James's Palace Parlay

A field of 10 will go to post as the St James's Palace Stakes (G1) rounds out a trio of top level contests on opening day of the Royal Meeting June 19.

Run over Ascot's round mile and open to 3-year-olds, the St James's Palace is often taken down by a Guineas winner, with 10 of the past 13 renewals going to a classic victor. The Irish version has the best record in that time, with six winners going on to glory at Ascot and this year Romanised has a chance to further pad those numbers.

Ken Condon's colt caused a big shock when coming home strongly to land the Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at the Curragh, but he had an excuse in his seasonal debut, where he endured a troubled trip when finishing down the field, which masked his true ability. Shane Foley rides the son of Holy Roman Emperor, who ran seventh in the Coventry Stakes (G2) at this meeting last year and rounded out his campaign with a second behind subsequent Investec Derby (G1) winner Masar in the BetBright Solario Stakes (G3) at Sandown.

"To be going there with a real chance is great and it would be wonderful to win," said Condon.

"Romanised traveled over fine on Sunday with Stephen McCarthy and had a canter this morning. All seems well with him over there, and he's been good since the Curragh," the trainer continued. "It's very hard to say if he's come forward from the Irish Two Thousand Guineas or not, you wouldn't be searching for anything at home, but what we've asked him to do has been good. Physically, we're happy with him and his weight is very good."

Unbeaten Without Parole steps up to group 1 company for the first time. The son of Frankel is learning fast, with three wins from three starts and a maiden stakes success in the Matchbook Is Commission Free Heron Stakes at Sandown last time. Frankie Dettori rides for trainer John Gosden. He is owned and bred by John Gunther and Tanya Gunther, who are already enjoying a banner season as breeders of U.S. Triple Crown hero Justify.

"Without Parole went to the Heron on the back of a small hiccup, which ruled him out of the Two Thousand Guineas, but he won well at Sandown despite not liking the ground," said Gosden.

"This surface will be better for him, and he's been in good form at home since, but I don't know why he's favorite as Tip Two Win has the best 3-year-old form in Europe, having finished just ahead of the Derby winner last time."

Tip Two Win chased home Saxon Warrior in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas Stakes (G1) at Newmarket last time, finishing second as a 50-1 longshot. Roger Teal's Dark Angel colt had prepped for that race under the radar in Qatar and will be nowhere near those odds at Ascot. David Probert rides.

"You look at the form and you can see dangers, I respect everything in the race," said Teal, "Without Parole could be anything and Romanised is an Irish Two Thousand Guineas winner, but all we can do is worry about our own horse. It's not a walkover for sure, but we've got a great chance if we can repeat the Guineas run."

Aidan O'Brien is the most successful trainer in the race's history, with seven wins. He saddles three in a bid for number eight. U S Navy Flag was last year's champion European juvenile with a pair of group 1 scores to his name, but is yet to get his head in front in a trio of starts this season. He came home second behind Romanised at the Curragh after leading at a strong pace for much of the race. Ryan Moore pilots the son of Claiborne Farm's War Front .

Gustav Klimt finished third at the Curragh and also re-opposes. Jockey Donnacha O'Brien is booked for the Galileo colt, who also ran behind Tip Two Win when finishing sixth in the Newmarket Guineas. Threeandfourpence ran fourth in the same Curragh contest, after a pair of fruitless trips in Dubai and North America. Seamie Heffernan partners.

Speaking of his trio, O'Brien said, "We were very happy with U S Navy Flag's run in the Irish Guineas. We've been very happy with him since and we think, and hope, he has come on since.

"Gustav ran well in the Irish Guineas and we've been happy with him recently—we think he's progressing, and Threeandfourpence improved nicely at the Curragh and we think he has progressed again since as well."

The French have not landed the race since 1999. They have one chance to rectify this with the Heni-Alex Pantall trained Wootton, who comes in on the back of a fourth-place finish when sent off favorite for the The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (G1) at ParisLongchamp last time. Mickael Barzalona rides Godolphin's son of Wootton Bassett.

Sir Michael Stoute's sole win in the St James's Palace Stakes came way back in 1989 with Shaadi. He sends Gabr with Jim Crowley up. The Intello colt gave Without Parole a good race at Sandown last time, only being subdued in the closing stage on his first start since running fifth in the Racing Post Trophy Stakes (G1) at Doncaster last fall.