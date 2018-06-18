Lady Aurelia Aims for Repeat Victory in King's Stand

The speed merchants get their chance to shine in race three at Royal Ascot June 19, the King's Stand Stakes (G1) over five furlongs, where U.S.-trained Lady Aurelia will try to defend her title.

A field of 14 have been declared for the sprint showpiece, headlined by the last year's impressive winner Lady Aurelia and Charles Hills-trained Battaash.

Stonestreet Stables and Peter Leidel's 4-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy is seeking a third win at the Royal meeting, with her victory in the race last season coming a year after another tour de force in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2). John Velazquez partners the filly, who kicked off her 2018 campaign for trainer Wesley Ward with a second-place finish in the Giant's Causeway Stakes on Keeneland's turf in April.

"I think she's got a fabulous chance," Ward said. "She's older now and knows what's coming. When they're younger, it can all come as a shock and there's a lot to take in, but she knows what it's all about now.

"She's been here a little over a week, and she's been out on the course, you can just see it in her whole demeanor, her eyes are bright, she's alert, she knows she's here to do battle and she's ready."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Battaash tuned up for this assignment with a narrow win in the Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes (G2) at Haydock on seasonal return. The 4-year-old son of Dark Angel rounded out his classic season with a maiden top-level score, when dominating his rivals in the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines (G1) at Chantilly on Arc day. Jim Crowley rides.

"I'm really happy with him," Hills said. "He's spot on, his weight's perfect and the draw's okay, he's where he needs to be. Kachy, Lady Aurelia, and Blue Point are all nearby so we'll see what happens.

"Lady Aurelia is the main danger, but you can't just focus on one horse in a race like this. Anything can happen, a lot of it depends on the pace, and there are plenty in there good enough to win if things fall right on the day."

Charlie Appleby saddles Godolphin's Blue Point with Will Buick up. The Shamardal colt was well beaten in the Chairman's Sprint Prize (G1) when shipping to Hong Kong last time, but rounded out 2017 with a win in the John Guest Bengough Stakes (G3) at Ascot.

"Hong Kong was disappointing for him and he then had a bad trip back, with the plane hitting turbulence, which was unsettling," Appleby said. "He's had a nice break since he got back and has recovered well. I feel he's turned the corner, and he'll appreciate both the step back in trip to five furlongs and the return to Ascot."

Washington DC, Kachy, and Mabs Cross just missed out behind Battaash at Haydock last time and all take aim again. The first two are Royal meeting veterans—they ran second and third in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) in 2016 and last year Washington DC was thrashed by Lady Aurelia in this race, while Kachy fared little better in the six-furlong Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) later in the week.

Mabs Cross makes her group 1 debut, having steadily progressed through the ranks. Her Haydock fourth came on the back of a win in the influential Longholes Palace House Stakes (G3) at Newmarket the time before and trainer Michael Dods thinks his daughter of Dutch Art is ready for the test.

"It's another step up in class, but she deserves a crack at it. It's a very tough race, we're taking on the likes of Baattash, Lady Aurelia, and Blue Point, but it could be anyone's race," Dods said.