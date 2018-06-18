Rhododendron Heads Queen Anne Field at Royal Ascot

The Royal meeting begins with its customary bang June 19, with a field of 15 declared for the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) over Ascot's straight mile.

Aidan O'Brien's 4-year-old filly Rhododendron heads the line-up. Ryan Moore partners the daughter of Galileo, who landed the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury last time. Seven of the last 11 Queen Anne winners took in the Lockinge prior to Ascot glory.

"She has run two good races this year, winning the Lockinge after finishing fourth in the Ganay," said O'Brien. "She seems in good form, and everyone here has been very happy with her since."

Lightning Spear was just touched off at Newbury and re-opposes. The hard-knocking son of Pivotal runs in the race for the third consecutive year, having finished third behind Tepin in 2016, before coming home ninth last year. Oisin Murphy rides for trainer David Simcock. Age stats are against the 7-year-old though, with only seven of the last 29 renewals going to a horse older than 4.

Godolphin's Benbatl makes his UK debut for 2018, after a three from four Meydan campaign earlier in the year that culminated with a win in the Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (G1) over nine furlongs. The son of Dubawi will be cutting back to a mile for the first time since finishing sixth of nine in Haydock's 32Red Mile (G3) last fall. Christophe Soumillon has been booked to ride for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who is expecting a big run.

"He's been working well since a break following his Dubai Turf victory. He's a class horse and my best chance of a winner this week," said Bin Suroor.

"This is a big test—it's a tough race and he has to prove he can compete at the top level in Europe—but I'm hopeful. He did a nice final piece of work on the watered gallop, the trip will suit him and he has winning form at the meeting from last year (Hampton Court Stakes, G3, over 10 furlongs)," the trainer continued.

French trained horses have landed the Queen Anne three times since 2005 and Carlos Laffon-Parias sends Recoletos. The Whipper colt landed a maiden top-level score at ParisLongchamp last time, taking out the Churchill Coolmore Prix d'Ispahan (G1) in good style. Regular pilot Olivier Peslier has the reigns.

"I'm very happy with him and don't believe the straight track will be a problem," said Laffon-Parias.

"The horse has won over a mile, nine furlongs, 10 furlongs and 10 1/2 furlongs, and left-handed as well as right-handed. And it's a stiff mile, so I'm sure he'll adapt fine to the course. The tougher it gets the better for him."

Deauville also goes for O'Brien. The trainer's son, Donnacha, rides the son of Galileo, who came home fifth behind Rhododendron in the Lockinge last time.

The Henry Candy trained Limato takes another shot at the distance after finishing well back in the Lockinge. The Tagula colt has bagged a pair of group 1's over six and seven furlongs, but remains winless when stretching out to a mile. James Doyle partners for the first time in 13 starts. Candy believes there were genuine excuses for the Newbury run and is expecting better at Ascot.

"My horses were off color around the time of the Lockinge so that run can be ignored. They've started running well now, and he seems very cheerful at home. The quick ground is ideal and on his best form he'd have a decent chance."