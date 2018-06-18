Reports: Backstretch Worker Murdered at Belmont Park

Following the alleged murder of a backstretch worker June 17 at Belmont Park, the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association said it will provide any support or assistance needed.

CBS News New York reports that a 51-year-old woman who worked as a hot walker at Belmont died after suffering multiple stab wounds. CBS reported that Jose Franco-Martinez, an ex-boyfriend of the woman, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

The NYTHA identified the deceased as Maria Larin and said the backstretch has been hit hard by the crime.

"The tragedy at Belmont Park has hit all of us here at the track very hard," said NYTHA president Joe Appelbaum. "The backstretch community is tight-knit and hard-working, we really are a family, and it is shocking and sad when something so unexpected happens in your community. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Maria Larin, and our organization is working with NYRA, the Backstretch Employee Service Team (BEST), and the Racetrack Chaplaincy to provide them with support and assistance they need."